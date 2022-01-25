Connect with us

Glitch Update Now Live In Pet Simulator X

Lots of new pets to collect.

Published

Pet Simulator X
Credit: Big Games

The eagerly awaited Glitch update has now arrived in Pet Simulator X on Roblox. The update includes new zones to explore and of course lots of new pets to hatch including two new Huge varieties.

If I’m honest the two new areas are nothing special although the second of the two does contain a lot of medium-sized chests which will certainly make farming for coins and diamonds easier assuming you aren’t afk farming.

To see the update in action check out our video below:

Regarding pets, there are two new eggs available (plus their golden versions). Firstly we have the glitched pets which aren’t much of an improvement over the Xmas pets. The hacked egg, however, is where the real stars of this update are. This egg contains a mythical that does over a trillion damage plus a Huge Hacked Cat though the odds of getting the huge version are likely to be tiny.

There is also a limited time robux egg with four new exclusive pets, the highlight being the Huge Forest Wyvern. These eggs cost 800 robux a piece though so they arent exactly cheap.

Other changes include:

Better Egg Opening

Egg opening has always looked very dull and illegible. I took some time at fixing the latter. Pet info is now rendered in 3d and looks much cleaner & easier to read! I made some other minor changes, too. Let me know what you think. This is just the start of what will hopefully be a much better hatching experience.

Tech World Uplift

The Tech World has received a fresh coat of paint! Notably the skybox – which looks absolutely gorgeous.

Merch Pets Backend

Merch Pets (plushy pets) no longer read from a database. Pet ownership info will now appear instantly.

