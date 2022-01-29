Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Hellbender

Film

‘Hellbender’ coming to Shudder in February – watch the trailer

The Adams family’s latest will premiere on the streaming service.

Published

‘Hellbender’, the latest film from upstate New York filmmaking family The Adams, is coming to Shudder on 24th February 2022.

The film is written, directed, produced, scored, and edited by Toby Poser, John Adams, and Zelda Adams (‘The Deeper You Dig‘), who also star, alongside Lulu Adams.

In ‘Hellbender’, 16-year-old Izzy (Zelda Adams) suffers from a rare illness that has kept her isolated on a mountaintop with her mother (Toby Poser) her whole life. As Izzy begins to question her sickness, she pushes back against her confinement and secretly befriends Amber (Lulu Adams), another girl living on the mountain, but her newfound happiness is derailed after she eats a live worm as part of a juvenile game and finds an insatiable and violent hunger awakened within her. To understand the hunger, Izzy must learn the dark secrets of her family’s past and the ancient power in her bloodline.

‘Hellbender’ is the sixth feature from Wonder Wheel Productions, the family-run production company founded by Poser and Adams and their children. The family also produced the music for the feature with tracks from their experimental punk band H6LLB6ND6R.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Watch the trailer at the top of this article and see the poster art below:

Hellbender
Credit: Shudder

In this article:,

Advertisement

You May Also Like

Static & Ben El Static & Ben El

Music

Static & Ben El rework ‘Bella’ to include 24KGOLDN – watch the video

The Israeli duo switch up their latest single.

7 days ago
Legendary's Monsterverse Legendary's Monsterverse

TV

Legendary’s Monsterverse is coming to Apple TV+

A live action series is in the works.

7 days ago
Celebrity Ex on the Beach Celebrity Ex on the Beach

TV

MTV reveals cast for series 2 of ‘Celebrity Ex on the Beach’

Find out who will be on the new series.

4 days ago

Film

‘Patrick’ Blu-ray review

A tender and wholly unique study of grief, but with hammers and nudity

6 days ago
Advertisement



Copyright © 2021 Entertainment Focus

Entertainment Focus is a trading name of Piñata Media Limited (Reg no: 08435639)

Entertainment Focus uses affiliate links. By buying through the links we may receive a commission for the sale. This has no effect on the price for you