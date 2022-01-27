50 Cent announces two UK live dates for June

50 Cent is returning to the UK for the first time in 4 years this June.

The superstar rapper will perform at The SSE Arena, Wembley in London on Friday 10th June and he’ll headline Manchester’s Parklife Festival on Saturday 11th June 2022.

50 Cent, born Curtis James Jackson III, is an award-winning rapper, entrepreneur, actor and producer. He rose to fame with his record-shattering debut album “Get Rich Or Die Tryin’” and has sold more than 30 million albums worldwide.

He current has the most-watched series on Starz, ‘Power’, and in January 2020 he received a star on The Hollywood Walk of Fame.

His most recent hit is ‘The Woo’, which peaked at number 11 on the Billboard Hot 100 Charts. In April 2020, 50 Cent also released his second New York Times Best Selling self-help book ‘Hustle Harder, Hustle Smarter’.



Tickets for 50 Cent’s headline London show go on sale Friday 28th January, 9.30am. London tickets are available at www.gigsandtours.com, www.ticketmaster.co.uk and www.axs.com.

Tickets for Parklife Festival are on sale Thursday 27th January at 10am via parklife.uk.com.