Christina Aguilera announces August UK shows

Tickets are on sale on 4th February.

Published

Christina Aguilera
Credit: Live Nation

Christina Aguilera is returning to the UK for three headline shows in August it has been announced.

The powerhouse vocalist will perform at Scarborough’s Open-Air Theatre on 2nd August, before continuing onto Liverpool on August 3rd and London’s The O2 Arena on 5th August.

The live shows come on the heels of the release of Aguilera’s recent EP ‘La Fuerza‘, her first new music in Spanish since 2000’s ‘Mi Reflejo’. The EP is the first of three planned Spanish releases this year and it features the single ‘Pa Mis Muchachas’ featuring global Latin music superstar Becky G, explosive Argentinian rising star Nicki Nicole and Spain-based provoking songwriter and rapper Nathy Peluso.

Since the release of her debut album in 1999, Aguilera has established herself as one of the biggest pop stars in the world. She has sold over 43 million records worldwide and in 2010 she received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Fans can expect all the hits including, ‘Dirrty’, ‘Ain’t No Other Man’, ‘Fighter’ and ‘Genie in a Bottle’ as well as more arena-filling anthems this August.
 
The full dates are:
 
Tuesday 2 August – Scarborough, U.K. – Scarborough Open Air Theatre
Wednesday 3 August – Liverpool, U.K. – M&S Bank Arena
Friday 5 August – London, U.K. – The O2 Arena

Tickets go on general sale Friday 4th February at 9am via LiveNation.co.uk

