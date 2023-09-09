ACM-nominated guitarist Adam Shoenfeld releases uplifting solo track ‘Breadcrumbs of Hope’

Renowned ACM-nominated guitarist and songwriter Adam Shoenfeld is back in the spotlight with an inspiring new solo track, titled ‘Breadcrumbs of Hope.’ This eagerly awaited release is now available for streaming and download worldwide.

Shoenfeld, known for his extensive guitar portfolio of nearly fifty US #1 hit songs, is returning with fresh music following his 10-track album, ‘All The Birds Sing,’ released last year. In anticipation of this new release, Shoenfeld shared his thoughts on the track’s message, saying, “I have hope that there is still enough good and love in this world to conquer the evil and hatred we’ve seen in recent years. The ones that fuel division are the problem. We are constantly bombarded with the bad, but we have to stay strong and have each other’s backs… bombard the bad with the good. We have to find the glimmers of hope, those ‘breadcrumbs.’ There is a trail of peace, love, and harmony that can exist and hopefully, one day, bring people together. That’s what ‘Breadcrumbs of Hope’ means to me.”

Co-writer Michael Hunter Ochs added his perspective, emphasizing the importance of hope, stating, “When we talk about hope often we are looked at as naive or idealistic. This song is here to say… hope is real and it is everything. And with the simplest of gestures, anyone – you, me, a nameless stranger on the street – can be that tiny spark of hope that could make a difference in someone’s life.”

In keeping with the theme of unity and collaboration, Shoenfeld’s family plays a significant role in this release. His daughters join him on backing vocals, adding a personal touch to the song. Additionally, his wife, Katie Cook, serves as the track’s producer, making this release a true family affair.

Adam Shoenfeld’s deep connection with music began at an early age, as he picked up a guitar at the tender age of 4 and penned his first song at 14. His musical influences span a wide spectrum, ranging from Stevie Wonder and The Beatles to Metallica and Muddy Waters. At 19, he embarked on a journey from New Jersey to Nashville to pursue his passion, initially joining a rock band. Soon enough, he found himself in one of Nashville’s top studios as a house musician.

Over the years, Shoenfeld’s talents have graced over 500 albums, including over 45 #1 hit singles for prominent artists like Luke Bryan, Kelsea Ballerini, Cody Johnson, and Dan + Shay. His songwriting prowess also shines through, with credits that include Faith Hill’s #1 hit, ‘Mississippi Girl.’ While Shoenfeld remains in high demand as a touring and studio guitarist for some of the world’s most well-known performers, he is increasingly driven to explore a new chapter as an artist with his unique voice and original compositions. As he puts it, “Saying something important, touching someone else’s heart with my words, that’s what drives me.”

With ‘Breadcrumbs of Hope,’ Adam Shoenfeld invites listeners to join him on a journey of optimism and unity through the power of music, leaving an indelible mark on hearts and minds alike.