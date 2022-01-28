Watch: Ricky Martin shares steamy video for new single ‘Otra Noche en L.A.’

Ricky Martin has released the steamy video for his new single ‘Otra Noche En L.A.’ (Another Night in L.A.).

The second track to be taken from his upcoming ‘Play’ EP, the follow-up to 2020’s ‘Pausa’, ‘Otra Noche En L.A.’ features a video shot in Los Angeles by Daniela Vesco.

In the clip Martin is seen reminiscing about a past love as he lounges around an extravagant home, cooks in the kitchen, showers and takes a rather steamy bath. The singer is also seen driving around L.A. and carving into a bench as he looks on over Hollywood.

‘Otra Noche en L.A.’ is the follow-up to uptempo track ‘Que Rico Fuera’ (How Sweet It Would Be) featuring Paloma Mami. It was written by Martin with Luis Angel O’Neill Laureano, Luís Miguel Gómez “Casta”, Juan Vargas, Kevyn Cruz, and Lenin Yorney Palacios.

There’s no word on when the ‘Play’ EP is due yet but we’re sure it’ll be arriving in the coming weeks or months.

You can watch the video at the top of this article.