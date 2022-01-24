First wave of artists announced for Tennessee Fields

Tennessee Field Festival will return this summer and the first wave of artists has been announced.

US singer Jackson Michelson will perform alongside UK acts The Wandering Hearts, Jade Helliwell, The Rising, Two Ways Home and new artist Allie Marie Hunter.

Michelson first played in the UK at the inaugural Tennessee Fields Festival in 2019 (previously known as Dixie Fields). He was booked to perform in 2021 but was unable to travel due to restrictions imposed due to the pandemic.

On its debut, the festival was listed in The Telegraph and The Times’ top UK festival features, garnered multiple award nominations including a UK Festival Awards shortlisting, and was crowned the UK Country Music Showcase awards Best Festival 2019.

The 2021 event went ahead adhering to the COVID restrictions at Sandy Brook Fields on the outskirts of Chelmsford.

“The run up to the 2021 event was exceptionally difficult with the emergence of the Delta variant only five or six weeks prior to the festival, the ever-changing covid restrictions and the uncertainty surrounding international travel. We are so proud that we were able to hold the event and we are absolutely delighted to offer a full event again for 2022, with top US artists joining phenomenal talent from the UK. We have a star female headliner to announce in due course and an amazing line up of acts that we can’t wait to continue sharing with everyone over the coming weeks. We couldn’t have made it through the last two years without our amazing supporters and we very much hope the line-up we have put together for 2022 will reward them for their loyalty and encouragement.” Georgie Thorogood, Festival Director.

With the largest roster yet, the festival is set to return bigger and better than ever on 15th and 16th July.

A fresh look awaits the attendees at the 2022 festival, alongside top-quality American style food, drinks and entertainment including a rodeo bull, Ferris Wheel and shopping area, as well as the popular line-dancing session. Grassroot activities such as the songwriter’s workshop and the songwriting masterclass will return in 2022 to continue to support younger and emerging artists. The Friday night party will once more kick off the festival, with karaoke and live music galore, and it will all take place in the beautiful Essex countryside, less than an hour from London.

Camping and day tickets are available now from www.tnfields.com.