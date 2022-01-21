Dustin Lynch to release new album ‘Blue In The Sky’ in February

Dustin Lynch will release his fifth studio album ‘Blue in the Sky’ via Broken Bow Records on 11th February 2022.

The 12-track collection features collaborators Riley Green, Chris Lane and MacKenzie Porter, the latter appears on Lynch’s six-week number one hit “Thinking ‘Bout You’.

“This has been a fun secret to keep! Get ready for a collection of songs that are going to make you feel good and want to mix a drink and party with your friends,” shares Lynch. “I’m excited for everyone to hear ‘Blue In The Sky’.”

The follow-up to ‘Tullahoma’, ‘Blue In The Sky’ is produced by Zach Crowell. Alongside “Thinking ‘Bout You” it also features ‘Tequila on a Boat’ with Chris Lane, “Huntin’ Land” with Riley Green and ‘Not Every Cowboy’.

Credit: The Dwyers

The full track listing for ‘Blue In The Sky’ is:

1. “Party Mode” (Jerry Flowers, Ryan Beaver, Roman Alexander, Jared Keim, Matt McGinn)

2. “Thinking ‘Bout You (feat. MacKenzie Porter)” (Dustin Lynch, Andy Albert, Hunter Phelps, Will Weatherly)

3. “Stars Like Confetti” (Josh Thompson, Thomas Rhett, Zach Crowell)

4. “Somethin’ That Makes You Smile” (Erik Dylan, Andy Sheridan, Wyatt McCubbin)

5. “Break It On A Beach” (Dustin Lynch, Ashley Gorley, Hunter Phelps, Zach Crowell)

6. “Tequila On A Boat (feat. Chris Lane)” (Hillary Lindsey, Justin Ebach, Matt Alderman)

7. “Tennessee Trouble” (Dustin Lynch, Matt Dragstrem, Hunter Phelps, Jordan Minton)

8. “Summer Never Ended” (Cole Taylor, Ben Hayslip, Paul DiGiovanni)

9. “Back Road TN” (Ben Hayslip, Brock Berryhill, Jameson Rodgers, Brent Anderson)

10. “Huntin’ Land (feat. Riley Green)” (Dustin Lynch, Andy Albert, Hunter Phelps, Will Weatherly)

11. “Pasadena” (Dustin Lynch, Jeff Hyde, Ryan Tyndell)

12. “Not Every Cowboy” (Casey Brown, Parker Welling, Conner Smith, Heather Morgan)