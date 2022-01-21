Maluma releases new single ‘Cositas de la USA’ – watch the video

Maluma has released his new single ‘Cositas de la USA’ along with the video for the track.

The title refers to the gifts from the United States that one takes to loved ones back in their country of origin.

‘Cositas de la USA’ was produced by The Rude Boyz (Kevin ADG & Chan El Genio) and written by Maluma with Edgar Barrera, Andres Uribe, René Cano, Kevin Mauricio Jiménez (Kevin ADG), Bryan Snaider Lezcano (Chan El Genio) and Justin Quiles.

The music video was shot in Medellin, Colombia by director Harold Jimenez and producer Veronica Velez of 36 Grados. With a retro and colorful look, the video shows Maluma in a series of visits. with different women staying at the same hotel, and always bringing along many presents.

Maluma is due in the UK on 16th March for a headline show at The O2 Arena in London. He will make history by becoming the first male South American artist to ever headline the venue.

The singer has also been announced as the face of Versace Men’s new ad campaign for their Spring-Summer 2022 collection.



