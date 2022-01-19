Connect with us

Avril Lavigne to release new album ‘Love Sux’ in February

The new album is a return to the singer’s pop-punk roots.

Published

Avril Lavigne will release her seventh studio album ‘Love Sux’ on 25th February 2022.

Released via Travis Barker’s (Blink-182) DTA Records, the 12-track album is Lavigne’s first since 2019’s ‘Head Above Water’.

‘Love Sux’ will feature the singles ‘Bite Me’ and ‘Love It When You Hate Me’ feat. blackbear. The new music sees Lavigne returning to her pop-punk roots.

In support of the album Lavigne will head out on her 2022 world tour, starting next month, taking in stops across Europe, the UK and Canada. The singer has also recently performed on high profile US shows including ‘The Late Late Show with James Corden’, ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’, ‘The Ellen DeGeneres Show’ and ABC’s ‘New Year’s Rockin’ Eve’.

Avril Lavigne - Love Sux
Credit: DTA Records

The track list for ‘Love Sux’ is:

  1. Cannonball
  2. Bois Lie (feat. Machine Gun Kelly)
  3. Bite Me
  4. Love It When You Hate Me (feat. blackbear)
  5. Love Sux
  6. Kiss Me Like The World Is Ending
  7. Avalanche
  8. Déjà Vu
  9. F.U.
  10. All I Wanted (feat. Mark Hoppus)
  11. Dare To Love Me
  12. Break Of A Heartache

