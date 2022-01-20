Connect with us

UK Americana Music Week has been cancelled

The awards will take place online.

Published

Lauren Housley
Credit: Lovebird Recordings

UK Americana Music Week, due to take place in Hackney from 24th to 27th January 2022, has been cancelled confirms the Americana Music Association UK (AMA-UK).

This is due to the current COVID-19 situation and prevalence of the Omnicron variant.

The 2022 UK Americana Awards will now air online on YouTube and will be free to view for everyone. The stream will take place on 27th January at 7pm and you can register at: https://fb.me/e/1snN16OHT.

This special ceremony will celebrate this year’s nominees and award winners, with many exclusive performances from UK artists and those based around the world. The show will be hosted by broadcasters Baylen Leonard and Whispering Bob Harris and performances will include: Sid Griffin of The Long Ryders with the house band led by Michele Stodart (The Magic Numbers), Lauren Housley, Allison Russell, Lady Nade, Elles Bailey, Sierra Ferrell, Amythyst Kiah, Memorial, The Wandering Hearts, Aaron Lee Tasjan.

In her official statement, AMA-UK CEO, Stevie Smith said:

“On behalf of the AMA UK board I am bringing you news today that breaks my heart – regretfully due to the recent developments with the Omicron variant worldwide, our international partners have had to pull out of being at our event and this has had a knock-on effect that makes the event unviable. That, along with hospital cases rising at rapid rates, the pandemic seems to still be far from at its peak here in the UK. The board has decided that in the absence of Government guidance we have to make this difficult decision ourselves and that the only safe and sensible thing to do at this late stage is to cancel UK Americana Music Week for 2022.

This has been an incredibly difficult decision to make because, as you know, keeping the genre vibrant and giving you all a platform to showcase your music is our highest priority, but this is now out of our hands and we have no real choice but to take this path. Our 2023 dates are confirmed for January 23rd-26th so mark that in PEN in your diaries now. “

