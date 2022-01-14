Hanson to celebrate 30th anniversary with new album and tour

Hanson will release new album ‘Red Green Blue’, comprising of the band’s three solo-lead projects, on 20th May via 3CG Records.

The album will be accompanied by the Red Green Blue World Tour, and both will mark the band’s 30th anniversary of performing together.

The new project utilizes the inspiration of colors to reflect the unique creative voice of each brother, with a third of the album written and produced by each individual (Taylor’s Red, Isaac’s Green and Zac’s Blue). The project brings together a team of collaborators, with the album co-produced by Grammy award winning Producer, Engineer and Mixer Jim Scott (Tom Petty, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Wilco), and Grammy Award winning Artist and Producer David Garza (Fiona Apple, Midland, Sharon Van Etten).

“This project is about bringing new perspective to the music of this band, stretching new muscles as writers and producers, and ultimately shining a light on the definitive creative voices of each band member which has defined our sound,” said Isaac Hanson.

“Our love and respect for Jim Scott has only grown over the last twenty years since we first met. He has been behind some of our favorite albums of all time, so it’s an absolute joy to have finally made a project from the ground up together,” said Taylor Hanson.

Added Zac Hanson, “We have had a deep connection with David since our early days breaking into music and his work as creative force is off the charts. We could not have had a better musical collaborator for this milestone project.”

The Red Green Blue World Tour will bring Hanson to Europe in June, the US and Canada from July to September, Latin America in September and Australia and New Zealand in November.

The UK dates are

JUNE

26 Nottingham Rock City

28 Glasgow SWG3 Galvanisers

29 Manchester 02 Ritz

30 London Roundhouse

JULY

02 Bristol O2 Academy

03 Leeds University – Stylus

Tickets go on sale on 20th January 2022.