Avril Lavigne celebrates 20th anniversary of ‘Let Go’ with expanded digital release

Avril Lavigne‘s debut album ‘Let Go’ turns 20 this year and in celebration Arista Records and Legacy Recordings have released a digital expanded edition.

The new version features the original album along with six bonus tracks including Lavigne’s newly-recorded studio version of ‘Breakway’, which was originally written for ‘Let Go’ but then recorded by Kelly Clarkson.

Lavigne’s version provides a fresh take on the song with poignant lyrics about the singer’s Canadian childhood.

The five additional bonus tracks include songs from the original ‘Let Go’ sessions including ‘Why’ (the b-side to ‘Complicated’), ‘Get Over It’ (the b-side to ‘Sk8er Boi’), ‘Falling Down’ (from the ‘Sweet Home Alabama’ soundtrack’), ‘I Don’t Give’ (from the ‘American Wedding’ soundtrack) and ‘Make Up’.

In addition to the new ‘Breakaway’ lyric video, the official music videos for ‘Complicated’, ‘Losing Grip’, ‘Sk8er Boi’ and ‘I’m With You’ have had their resolution upgraded to High Definition and may be viewed on Lavigne’s YouTube channel along with footage from her 2002 Top Of The Pops performance of ‘Complicated’.

Fans can also immerse themselves in the Instagram ‘Sk8er Boi’ Augmented Reality Game Lens. Set in the video world of ‘Sk8er Boi’ and ‘Complicated’, the AR game offers a choice of avatars and a skateboard thrill-ride.

‘Let Go’ will also get a 2LP 12″ vinyl release on 27th January 2023, and fans can pre-order it now.

Lavigne has been announced as a member of the Hollywood Walk of Fame Class of 2022 and will soon have her own star unveiled on the Boulevard of Stars.