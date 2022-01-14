Dolly Parton to release new album ‘Run, Rose, Run’ in March

Country music legend Dolly Parton will release new album ‘Run, Rose, Run’ on 4th March 2022 on Butterfly Records in partnership with Ingrooves/UMG.

The album is the companion project to an original novel, ‘Run, Rose, Run’, co-authored by James Patterson and Parton releasing on 7th March. The album will be available on all digital streaming platforms and for digital download, as well as in CD, standard vinyl and some special vinyl color variants.

It was through the writing process of ‘Run, Rose, Run’ with Patterson that Parton was inspired to write, record and produce the companion album to the story. Co-produced by Richard Dennison and Tom Rutledge, the ‘Run, Rose, Run’ album mirrors the story of a young woman who leaves home for Nashville, TN to pursue her music-making dreams and the dark secret from her past that threatens it all.

Set to the Country/Americana/Bluegrass sounds that are intrinsically woven into Parton, this album provides an even deeper and more relatable sense of the novel – giving the audience an all-encompassing experience on and off the page.



In addition to announcing her upcoming album, Parton has released the first track and lyric video for ‘Big Dreams and Faded Jeans’.



“So many people come to Nashville with their sack of songs,” says Parton. “Whether they’re running from anything or not, they’re running towards a future. That’s what ‘Big Dreams and Faded Jeans’ is all about. I am so pleased to finally share the first song from this exciting new album with all of you!”



In partnership with the release of the ‘Run, Rose, Run’ album, Parton has once again teamed-up with Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams for a second run of her wildly popular, “Dolly’s Strawberry Pretzel Pie” ice cream. An allocated portion of the proceeds from the flavour’s sales will go to Parton’s beloved literacy program, The Imagination Library. Jeni’s will also offer customers and Dolly fans an exclusive, special edition of the digital album which will feature an exclusive bonus track, “Rose Of My Heart,” for a limited time only at jenis.com.

Credit: Stacie Huckeba / Courtesy of Butterfly Records

The track listing for ‘Run, Rose, Run’ is:

Side A:



1. Run

2. Big Dreams and Faded Jeans

3. Demons (with Ben Haggard)

4. Driven

5. Snakes In The Grass

6. Blue Bonnet Breeze



Side B:



1. Woman Up and Take It Like A Man

2. Firecracker

3. Secrets

4. Lost and Found (with Joe Nichols)

5. Dark Night, Bright Future

6. Love or Lust (with Richard Dennison)



