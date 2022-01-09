PlayStation Plus Games For January 2022 Available Now

The free PlayStation Plus games for January are available now with three more titles across PS4 and PS5 for PS Plus subscribers. There’s some great games to kick off 2022. Our pick of the bunch last month was Mortal Shell for PS4.

In January, PS Plus members can grab free copies of Deep Rock Galactic (PS4/PS5), Dirt 5 (PS4/PS5) and Persona 5 Strikers (PS4). The are no bonus PSVR games this month.

Remember that PS Plus members who own a PS5 also get access to the PlayStation Plus Collection. This is a curated library of PS4 games that defined the generation, including Batman Arkham Knight, Bloodborne, Fallout 4, God of War, Monster Hunter: World, Persona 5 and many more.

To recap:

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Leaving PS Plus on 4th January, 2022

Godfall: Challenger Edition (PS4/PS5)

LEGO DC Super Villains (PS4)

Mortal Shell (PS4)

The Persistence (PSVR)

The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners – Standard Edition (PSVR)

Until You Fall (PSVR)

Available on PS Plus on 4th January, 2022:

Deep Rock Galactic (PS4/PS5)

Dirt 5 (PS4/PS5)

Persona 5 Strikers (PS4)

EF Games will bring you news of the PlayStation Plus titles for February 2022 towards the end of January. Remember to make sure you’ve added these titles to your collection before the new games arrive.

Let us know what you think of the PS Plus games for January as well as your wishes for December via our Twitter and Facebook pages. Remember to give us a Follow or a Like while you’re there!