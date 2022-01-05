Watch Tom Holland in epic ‘Uncharted’ plane fight clip

A brand new clip has been released from ‘Uncharted‘, the big screen adaptation of the hit game franchise of the same name.

In the clip Tom Holland appears in character as Nathan Drake and he’s battling for his life after he gets pulled out of a moving plane. With Braddock (Tati Gabrielle) sending her men after him and Chloe ( Sophia Ali) trying her best to help, it’s a stunt-packed clip that perfectly captures the jaw-dropping moments from the game.

Street-smart thief Nathan Drake (Tom Holland) is recruited by seasoned treasure hunter Victor “Sully” Sullivan (Mark Wahlberg) to recover a fortune lost by Ferdinand Magellan 500 years ago. What starts as a heist job for the duo becomes a globe-trotting, white-knuckle race to reach the prize before the ruthless Moncada (Antonio Banderas), who believes he and his family are the rightful heirs. If Nate and Sully can decipher the clues and solve one of the world’s oldest mysteries, they stand to find $5 billion in treasure and perhaps even Nate’s long-lost brother… but only if they can learn to work together.

Directed by Ruben Fleischer and based on the screenplay by Rafe Judkins, Art Marcum & Matt Holloway, ‘Uncharted’ stars Tom Holland, Mark Wahlberg, Sophia Ali, Tati Gabrielle and Antonio Banderas.

‘Uncharted’ is coming exclusively to cinemas soon.