Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Uncharted

Film

Watch Tom Holland in epic ‘Uncharted’ plane fight clip

The stunt-packed clip is pretty awesome.

Published

A brand new clip has been released from ‘Uncharted‘, the big screen adaptation of the hit game franchise of the same name.

In the clip Tom Holland appears in character as Nathan Drake and he’s battling for his life after he gets pulled out of a moving plane. With Braddock (Tati Gabrielle) sending her men after him and Chloe (Sophia Ali) trying her best to help, it’s a stunt-packed clip that perfectly captures the jaw-dropping moments from the game.

Watch the clip at the top of this article.

Street-smart thief Nathan Drake (Tom Holland) is recruited by seasoned treasure hunter Victor “Sully” Sullivan (Mark Wahlberg) to recover a fortune lost by Ferdinand Magellan 500 years ago. What starts as a heist job for the duo becomes a globe-trotting, white-knuckle race to reach the prize before the ruthless Moncada (Antonio Banderas), who believes he and his family are the rightful heirs. If Nate and Sully can decipher the clues and solve one of the world’s oldest mysteries, they stand to find $5 billion in treasure and perhaps even Nate’s long-lost brother… but only if they can learn to work together.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Directed by Ruben Fleischer and based on the screenplay by Rafe Judkins, Art Marcum & Matt Holloway, ‘Uncharted’ stars Tom Holland, Mark Wahlberg, Sophia Ali, Tati Gabrielle and Antonio Banderas. 

‘Uncharted’ is coming exclusively to cinemas soon.

In this article:,

Advertisement

You May Also Like

Walter Presents: Snow Angels Walter Presents: Snow Angels

TV

Walter Presents: The Scandi Takeover from January to March

Find out what series you can look forward to.

4 days ago
Walter Presents: Cry Wolf Walter Presents: Cry Wolf

TV

Walter Presents: ‘Cry Wolf’ launching on Channel 4 this month

The tense family drama will also be on All 4.

2 days ago
Walter Presents: Trauma Walter Presents: Trauma

TV

Walter Presents: ‘Trauma’ to arrive on All 4 this month

The French serial killer thriller is coming.

2 days ago
Walter Presents: Outlier Walter Presents: Outlier

TV

Walter Presents: ‘Outlier’ preview – one show that is sure to be a grower

The Scandi Takeover begins this week.

4 days ago
Advertisement



Copyright © 2021 Entertainment Focus

Entertainment Focus is a trading name of Piñata Media Limited (Reg no: 08435639)

Entertainment Focus uses affiliate links. By buying through the links we may receive a commission for the sale. This has no effect on the price for you