Scream

New ‘Scream’ featurette pays homage to Wes Craven

On the original film’s 25th anniversary, the iconic director is remembered.

Today is the 25th anniversary of the release of the original ‘Scream‘ movie and in the run-up to the new film in January a featurette has been released paying homage to the franchise’s original director Wes Craven.

Craven, who helmed all of the previous ‘Scream’ films, died of a brain tumour in 2015 just weeks after his 76th birthday. In this new featurette legacy cast members Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox and David Arquette, along with ‘Scream’ writer Kevin Williamson, talk about Craven and the impact he had on them.

Also speaking about Craven are the new ‘Scream’ film directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin & Tyler Gillett, along with new cast member Melissa Barrera.

The new ‘Scream’ takes place twenty-five years after a streak of brutal murders shocked the quiet town of Woodsboro. A new killer has donned the Ghostface mask and begins targeting a group of teenagers to resurrect secrets from the town’s deadly past.

‘Scream’ will be released in cinemas on 14th January 2022.

