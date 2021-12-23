Connect with us

The Amazing Mr Blunden

TV

‘The Amazing Mr Blunden’ to air on Christmas Eve – watch the trailer

It will air on Sky Max and NOW.

Published

Sky Original ‘The Amazing Mr Blunden’ airs on Christmas Eve at 7pm on Sky Max and it will be available on NOW too.

Starring Simon Callow as Mr Blunden with Mark Gatiss and Tamsin Greig as Mr and Mrs Wickens. The Christmas special also introduces Tsion Habte and Jason Rennie as Lucy and Jamie Allen, alongside India Fowler and Xavier Wilkins as Sara and Georgie Latimer.

In the Sky Original, Christmas adventure arrives for London teenagers Jamie and Lucy Allen in the form of a mysterious old man, Mr Blunden, who offers their mum the opportunity to become the caretaker of a ruined country house – one that’s said to be haunted. Within its neglected, overgrown grounds, Jamie and Lucy have an encounter with what appears to be a pair of ghost children.

But these spooky kids, Sara and Georgie, aren’t actually ghosts. They’ve travelled forwards in time to seek help, believing they’re going to be murdered by the wicked Mr and Mrs Wickens. And Lucy and Jamie’s strange visitor seems to be the key to it all. With his help, they must travel back to 1821 to save Sara and Georgie and redeem their remorseful new friend – The Amazing Mr Blunden.

‘The Amazing Mr Blunden’ is adapted from the novel ‘The Ghosts’ by Antonia Barber and the 1972 film of the same name.

The Amazing Mr Blunden’ is available on Christmas Eve at 7pm on Sky Max and streaming service NOW.

