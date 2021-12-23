Walter Presents reveals its Top 5 most-watched shows in 2021

2021 may have been another strange year that saw the country (and much of the world) in and out of lockdown but thankfully there was plenty of quality television to keep us entertained.

Walter Presents has been our go-to for foreign-language drama, bringing shows from all across the globe to a UK audience. As we prepare to say goodbye to 2021, Walter Presents has shared with us their Top 5 most-watched shows of the year.

Use the slider below to find out what viewers have been bingeing...

5. The Devil’s Throat Credit: Walter Presents Walter Presents’ first ever Bulgarian series hit the ground running as the chemistry between the two lead detectives and the shocking nature of rituals, bloody histories and twists had viewers gripped. When the body of an old border policeman is found by the side of a lake in a sleepy town with a dark history, a strange and surprising investigation begins.