‘Stay Close’ to arrive on Netflix on New Year’s Eve

With potential restrictions looming over the New Year period, be thankful we’ve got new Netflix series ‘Stay Close’ to keep us occupied.

The eight-episode series stars Cush Jumbo, James Nesbitt, Richard Armitage, Sarah Parish, Jo Joyner, Eddie Izzard, Daniel Francis, Bethany Antonia, Rachel Andrews, Poppy Gilbert, Hyoie O’Grady, Andi Osho, and Youssef Kerkour.

It is executive produced by Harlan Coben and written by Danny Brocklehurst (‘Brassic’, ‘Come Home’) Mick Ford, Victoria Asare-Archer and Charlotte Coben

With trademark thrills, gripping suspense and secrets of past crimes beginning to unravel, ‘Stay Close’ questions how much you really know someone.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Four people each conceal dark secrets from those closest to them; Megan (Jumbo) a working mother of three, Ray (Armitage), a once-promising documentary photographer, Broome (Nesbitt) a detective unable to let go of a missing person’s cold case, and Lorraine (Parish), an old friend of Megan’s. As the past comes back to haunt them, threatening to ruin their lives and the lives of those around them, what will be their next move?

Alongside Coben the show is also executive produced by Nicola Shindler (‘It’s A Sin’, ‘The Stranger’, ‘Happy Valley’), Richard Fee (‘The Stranger’), Danny Brocklehurst (‘Brassic’) and Daniel O’Hara (‘The Stranger’, ‘Brassic’).