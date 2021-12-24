Connect with us

Walter Presents: ‘Outlier’ coming to Channel 4 in January

The Norwegian crime drama is almost here.

Published

Walter Presents: Outlier
Credit: Walter Presents

‘The Scandi Season’ is coming to Walter Presents in 2022 and kicking things off is ‘Outlier’.

Starring Hanne Mathisen Haga and Erik Smith-Meyer, ‘Outlier’ is about a criminal psychologist in a race against time to prove that the police have arrested the wrong person.

Teenager Elle Jannok walks home from a party in Kautokeino when she discovers a mobile phone lying on the side of the road, ringing. The voice on the other end of the line asks for Sofie, before the connection cuts out. A few days later, in a village several hours away, the police make the grim discovery of the body of nineteen-year-old Sofie in a caravan.

In London Maja Angell is researching serial killers for her dissertation when she hears about the murder case from her home county. She defies all advice, leaves the university and travels north with a message for the local police: you have charged the wrong guy for the murder.

Maja is met with opposition from the police who are proud to have solved the case, but eventually their doubt begins to show. Slowly but surely, Maja becomes involved in the investigation, but the answer may lie closer to home than she’d imagined…

The show is created by Kristine Berg and Arne Berggren, and features eight episodes.

Walter Presents: ‘Outlier’ premieres on Channel 4 on Sunday 9th January 2022 at 11pm. The full boxset will be available on All 4 from Friday 7th January.

