The Northman

Film

‘The Northman’ coming to cinemas in April – watch Alexander Skarsgård in the first trailer

The action epic unveils its first trailer.

Published

Action epic ‘The Northman’ is coming to cinemas on 22nd April 2022 and the first trailer has just been released.

Directed by Robert Eggers, who co-wrote the screenplay with Sjón the film stars Alexander Skarsgård as a young Viking prince on his quest to avenge his father’s murder. The cast also includes Nicole Kidman, Claes Bang, Anya Taylor-Joy, Ethan Hawke, Björk, and Willem Dafoe.

The film is produced by Lars Knudson, Mark Huffam and New Regency.

In the trailer, which you can see at the top of this article, we see a very ripped Skarsgård in battle along with glimpses of the starry supporting cast.

Alongside the trailer, the one-sheet poster has also been released, which you can view below:

The Northman
Credit: Universal Pictures UK

