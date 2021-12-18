Pet Simulator X Christmas Update Is Now Live, Includes New Festive Cat Pet

The first part of the Christmas update in Pet Simulator X is live now and includes a new currency, random gifts and of course lots of new eggs to hatch and pets to collect. Part two of the update is due to go live around 25th December.

There are four new limited time eggs in the update and these can be opened by spending the new gingerbread currency. Gingerbread randomly drops as you play the game normally so you don’t need to change what are you are doing in order to earn it. It looks like coin boosts also apply to gingerbread when I’ve been playing so make sure to use them to get as much currency as possible.

Credit: Big Games

The first three new eggs are the Jolly Egg, Gingerbread Egg and the Christmas Tree Egg. Each of these eggs has both a normal and a golden version. The fourth egg is the Egg of Many Gifts and includes the most desirable pet of the update, the Huge Festive Cat. This last egg doesn’t come cheap though and costs 1.25m gingerbread per try.

Other additions include the arrival of Santa Paws who will randomly gift players with boosts, gingerbread or diamonds. Giant Gingerbread Chests will also spawn randomly on the map every 15-30 minutes.

There are other changes too with the addition of (finally!!) an unequip all button. To see all of the changes visit the official blog page.