Dying Light 2 PC Requirements Revealed And Boy Are They Hefty If You Want Ray Tracing

With the Dying Light 2 Still Human release date of 22nd February 2022 fast approaching, developers Techland have just published what spec your PC will need depending on what level of performance you want to achieve. If you don’t want to or aren’t able to use the ray tracing features then requirements aren’t over the top but if you want ray tracing enabled you’re going to need a beast of a rig to get any sort of performance.
Dying Light 2 is ‘enhanced with RTX which means Nvidia have been working closely with Techland in the creation of the PC version. It also suggests that the game is designed to work best on the Nvidia RTX range of graphics cards.
Check out the system requirements below:
Ray Tracing Off – Minimum System Requirements
- Performance – 1080p 60 FPS
- Quality – Low
- CPU – Intel Core i3-9100 or AMD Ryzen 3 2300X
- Video Card – Nvidia Geforce GTX 1050 Ti or Radeon RX 560 4GB
- OS – Windows 7
- RAM – 8 GB
- Available Storage – 60 GB HDD
Ray Tracing Off – Recommended System Requirements
- Performance – 1080p 60 FPS
- Quality – High
- CPU – Intel Core i5-8600K or AMD Ryzen 5 3600X
- Video Card – Nvidia Geforce RTX 2060 or AMD RX Vega 56
- OS – Windows 10
- RAM – 16 GB
- Available Storage – 60 GB SSD
Ray Tracing On – Minimum System Requirements
- Performance – 1080p 30 FPS
- Quality – Low RT
- CPU – Intel Core i5-8600K or Ryzen 5 3600X
- Video Card – Nvidia Geforce RTX 2070 8GB
- OS – Windows 10
- RAM – 16 GB
- Available Storage – 60 GB SSD
Ray Tracing On – Recommended System Requirements
- Performance – 1080p 60 FPS
- Quality – High RT
- CPU – Intel Core i5-8600K or Ryzen 7 3700X
- Video Card – Nvidia Geforce RTX 3080
- OS – Windows 10
- RAM – 16 GB
- Available Storage – 60 GB SSD