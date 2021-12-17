Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Games & Tech

Dying Light 2 PC Requirements Revealed And Boy Are They Hefty If You Want Ray Tracing

Prepare to weep if you want to play this with all the bells and whistles

Published

Dying Light 2 Stay Human
Credit: Techland

With the Dying Light 2 Still Human release date of 22nd February 2022 fast approaching, developers Techland have just published what spec your PC will need depending on what level of performance you want to achieve. If you don’t want to or aren’t able to use the ray tracing features then requirements aren’t over the top but if you want ray tracing enabled you’re going to need a beast of a rig to get any sort of performance.

Dying Light 2 is ‘enhanced with RTX which means Nvidia have been working closely with Techland in the creation of the PC version. It also suggests that the game is designed to work best on the Nvidia RTX range of graphics cards.

Watch the gameplay trailer below:

Check out the system requirements below:

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Ray Tracing Off – Minimum System Requirements

  • Performance – 1080p 60 FPS
  • Quality – Low
  • CPU – Intel Core i3-9100 or AMD Ryzen 3 2300X
  • Video Card – Nvidia Geforce GTX 1050 Ti or Radeon RX 560 4GB
  • OS – Windows 7
  • RAM – 8 GB
  • Available Storage – 60 GB HDD

Ray Tracing Off – Recommended System Requirements

  • Performance – 1080p 60 FPS
  • Quality – High
  • CPU – Intel Core i5-8600K or AMD Ryzen 5 3600X
  • Video Card – Nvidia Geforce RTX 2060 or AMD RX Vega 56
  • OS – Windows 10
  • RAM – 16 GB
  • Available Storage – 60 GB SSD

Ray Tracing On – Minimum System Requirements

  • Performance – 1080p 30 FPS
  • Quality – Low RT
  • CPU – Intel Core i5-8600K or Ryzen 5 3600X
  • Video Card – Nvidia Geforce RTX 2070 8GB
  • OS – Windows 10
  • RAM – 16 GB
  • Available Storage – 60 GB SSD

Ray Tracing On – Recommended System Requirements

  • Performance – 1080p 60 FPS
  • Quality – High RT
  • CPU – Intel Core i5-8600K or Ryzen 7 3700X
  • Video Card – Nvidia Geforce RTX 3080
  • OS – Windows 10
  • RAM – 16 GB
  • Available Storage – 60 GB SSD

In this article:, ,

Advertisement

You May Also Like

The Princess Bride The Princess Bride

Film

11 alternative Christmas films to add to your watchlist this December

We pick some films that will add variety to your Christmas viewing.

4 days ago
The King's Speech The King's Speech

Film

The Best Films to Watch When Learning English

We highlight some films that will help you.

4 days ago
The Folio Society The Folio Society

Arts

The Folio Society to publish collector’s edition of Shackleton’s ‘Antarctica’

Deluxe three volume edition commemorates the centenary of his death.

2 days ago
Ron's Gone Wrong Ron's Gone Wrong

Competitions

Win “Ron’s Gone Wrong” on Blu-ray

The animated hit could be yours.

5 days ago
Advertisement



Copyright © 2021 Entertainment Focus

Entertainment Focus is a trading name of Piñata Media Limited (Reg no: 08435639)

Entertainment Focus uses affiliate links. By buying through the links we may receive a commission for the sale. This has no effect on the price for you