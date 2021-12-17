Dying Light 2 PC Requirements Revealed And Boy Are They Hefty If You Want Ray Tracing

With the Dying Light 2 Still Human release date of 22nd February 2022 fast approaching, developers Techland have just published what spec your PC will need depending on what level of performance you want to achieve. If you don’t want to or aren’t able to use the ray tracing features then requirements aren’t over the top but if you want ray tracing enabled you’re going to need a beast of a rig to get any sort of performance.

Dying Light 2 is ‘enhanced with RTX which means Nvidia have been working closely with Techland in the creation of the PC version. It also suggests that the game is designed to work best on the Nvidia RTX range of graphics cards.

Watch the gameplay trailer below:

Check out the system requirements below:

Ray Tracing Off – Minimum System Requirements

Performance – 1080p 60 FPS

Quality – Low

CPU – Intel Core i3-9100 or AMD Ryzen 3 2300X

Video Card – Nvidia Geforce GTX 1050 Ti or Radeon RX 560 4GB

OS – Windows 7

RAM – 8 GB

Available Storage – 60 GB HDD

Ray Tracing Off – Recommended System Requirements

Performance – 1080p 60 FPS

Quality – High

CPU – Intel Core i5-8600K or AMD Ryzen 5 3600X

Video Card – Nvidia Geforce RTX 2060 or AMD RX Vega 56

OS – Windows 10

RAM – 16 GB

Available Storage – 60 GB SSD

Ray Tracing On – Minimum System Requirements

Performance – 1080p 30 FPS

Quality – Low RT

CPU – Intel Core i5-8600K or Ryzen 5 3600X

Video Card – Nvidia Geforce RTX 2070 8GB

OS – Windows 10

RAM – 16 GB

Available Storage – 60 GB SSD

Ray Tracing On – Recommended System Requirements