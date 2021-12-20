House Classics with The National Philharmonic Concert Orchestra touring in March and April 2022

House Classics With The National Philharmonic Concert Orchestra is hitting the road in 2022 for a series of live shows.

Featuring artists from the 90s – Robin S, Kym Mazelle, Angie Brown and Beverley Skeete – along with veteran DJ Andrew Galea the tour will see House classic reimagined and performed live.

Singing their own global smash hits, as well as the biggest tracks of the decade, the ladies will combine their unique vocal abilities to celebrate the artists behind these revered songs, presenting each track in a specially orchestrated way.

Appearing together on stage for the very first time, these powerhouse vocalists will step out from behind the studio curtain and into the spotlight, performing solo tracks as well as collaborative versions of some of the most recognisable club classics from the 1990’s.

Set in some of the UK’s most stunning theatres, House Classics will bring the electric club atmosphere of the glorious golden years of house back to life, promising to be one of the biggest parties of the year.

Robin S comments, “Prepare to unite with us, as we bring house music into a new chapter. Iconic house tracks of the 90’s … Come and show us all some love at the most esteemed classic house tour of 2022!”

Kym Mazelle says, “Let your Young Hearts Run Free! Come to see me, Kym Mazelle and my sisters of house sing all the uplifting anthems alongside our live orchestra. It is going to be epic!”

Angie Brown adds, “Music is the answer, house music in particular is about, all genres, all races and all ages coming together as one, having a great time to re-live the heady happy days of the 90’s! Bring it on!!!”

Beverley Skeete continues, “After the year we have all had it’s finally time to celebrate with the joyful music of the classic house and an orchestra in the company of some beautiful, talented and soulful divas. We’ve all been missing performing live but more importantly we miss the gorgeous people we meet, who follow and support house music with a passion! It’s going to be a night to remember, US, YOU and the classics we all love!”

DJ Andrew Galea concludes, “House music has always been my life and made me who I am today. Close your eyes and bring back the happy memories, the soundtrack to your youth and beyond. Get ready for the classic house show of the year, which will bring us all back together again!”

Beginning in Guildford on Tuesday 18th March, House Classics will call at 13 venues throughout the UK, including the renowned Hammersmith Eventim Apollo in London, before finishing in Cambridge on Sunday 3rd April.

The tour dates are:

18th March Guildford G-Live

19th March Portsmouth Guildhall

20th March Bournemouth Pavilion

22nd March Hull Arena

23rd March Birmingham Symphony Hall

24th March Sheffield City Hall

25th March Glasgow Royal Concert Hall

26th March Stockton Globe

30th March York Barbican

31st March London Hammersmith Eventim Apollo

1st April Canterbury Marlowe Theatre

2nd April Southend Cliffs Pavilion

3rd April Cambridge Corn Exchange

Tickets are available at npcoclassics.com