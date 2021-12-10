Connect with us

Sonic The Hedgehog 2

Film

‘Sonic the Hedgehog 2’ – watch the brand new trailer

The much-loved character is back!

Published

‘Sonic The Hedgehog 2’ has launched its trailer giving fans their first glimpse of the eagerly anticipated sequel.

The film stars James Marsden, Ben Schwartz, Tika Sumpter, Natasha Rothwell, Adam Pally, Shemar Moore, Colleen O’Shaughnessey with Idris Elba and Jim Carrey.

The world’s favourite blue hedgehog is back for a next-level adventure in ‘Sonic the Hedgehog 2’. After settling in Green Hills, Sonic is eager to prove he has what it takes to be a true hero. His test comes when Dr. Robotnik returns, this time with a new partner, Knuckles, in search for an emerald that has the power to destroy civilizations. Sonic teams up with his own sidekick, Tails, and together they embark on a globe-trotting journey to find the emerald before it falls into the wrong hands.

‘Sonic the Hedgehog 2’ is directed by Jeff Fowler with a screenplay by Pat Casey & Josh Miller and John Whittington. It is based on the SEGA Video Game.

The release date has yet to be confirmed but the film is expected in cinemas in 2022.

