Mariah Carey releases ‘The First Vision’ and ‘Live at the Tokyo Dome’ on digital platforms

Two iconic releases are available now from the diva.

Published

Mariah Carey
Credit: Sony Music

Mariah Carey has made ‘The First Vision’ and ‘Live at the Tokyo Dome’ available to download and keep via digital platforms.

Containing early music videos and behind-the-scenes footage, ‘The First Vision’ also includes an interview and songs from her very first live performance at New York’s intimate Tatou Club. 

‘Live at the Tokyo Dome’ was Mariah’s first show in Japan, and features standout versions of classic hits like ‘Emotions’, ‘Fantasy’, ‘Dreamlover’ and ‘All I Want for Christmas Is You’. 
 
The First Vision

Mariah Carey’s ‘The First Vision’, her first home video release, gives viewers an inside look at Mariah on the cusp of her meteoric rise to superstardom. This 1991 film contains early music videos, behind-the-scenes footage, an interview and songs from her very first live performance at New York’s intimate Tatou Club.
 
Live at the Tokyo Dome

Mariah Carey’s Live at the Tokyo Dome captures Mariah’s historic first show in Japan. With standout versions of classic hits like ‘Emotions’, ‘Fantasy’, ‘Dreamlover’ and ‘All I Want for Christmas Is You’, Carey thrills the starstruck crowd who gleefully embrace every moment.
 
‘Mariah Carey: The First Vision’ and ‘Mariah Carey: Live at the Tokyo Dome’ are available to Download & Keep now from Sony Pictures Home Entertainment.

