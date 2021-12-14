Soul II Soul to kick off ‘Club Classics’ tour in January

Legendary band Soul II Soul will kick off their ‘Club Classics’ tour in January and finished with a show at London’s Royal Albert Hall on 18th April.

Regarding the tour Jazzie B says, “Who would have thought that after thirty-odd years later we’d still be on the road with this thing? It’s been a helluva journey – literally! – and I feel truly blessed. Now, I’m looking forward to going back to some of the familiar venues where we’ve made a lot of friends, I’m just as pumped about testing out places we’ve never been before but I’m seriously excited about playing the Royal Albert Hall. I want to thank to the fullness everybody who’s given their support up until now, and I’ll see you along the way – a happy face, a thumpin’ bass for a lovin’ race.”



The double Grammy Award winning and five-time Brit Award nominated British band tour the UK as they pay tribute to their legendary debut album ‘Club Classics Vol. One’. It follows the phenomenal success of their tour of the album in 2018 with sold out shows across the country.



Soul II Soul have sold over 10 million albums worldwide and Jazzie B was awarded an OBE for services to music in 2008, as well as winning an Ivor Novello Award for Inspiration.

With huge hits including ‘Keep On Movin’ (which sold over a million copies in the US alone) and the UK number one single ‘Back To Life (However Do You Want Me)’, Soul II Soul progressed from being one of the leaders of the 1980s warehouse scene to pioneering British black music around the world, and securing commercial success for themselves and the huge amount of artists they have influenced.



The full list of dates is:



JANUARY 2022

21st – Cardiff, Tramshed

22nd – Bristol, O2 Academy

28th – Glasgow, Barrowlands

29th – Manchester, Academy

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

FEBRUARY 2022

11th – Newcastle, O2 City Hall

12th – Hull, Asylum

18th – Brighton, Dome

19th – Portsmouth, Guildhall

25th – York, Barbican

26th – Nottingham, Rock City

MARCH 2022

4th – Liverpool, Eventim Olympia

5th – Birmingham, O2 Institute

18th – Norwich, UEA

19th – Cambridge, Corn Exchange

APRIL 2022

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

18th – London, Royal Albert Hall

Final tickets for the tour are now available via http://bit.ly/SoulIISoul2022