‘Strictly Come Dancing’ 2021 semi-final songs and dances revealed

The ‘Strictly Come Dancing‘ 2021 semi-final arrives this weekend on BBC One.

There are only four couples left in the competition following the departure of Dan Walker during last week’s Quarter Final. This weekend the remaining couples will be dancing twice to try and secure their place in the grand final.

Who will be lifting that glitterball trophy at the end of the series? At the moment we’d say it’s between Rose & Giovanni and John & Johannes.

Find out what the couples are performing this weekend:

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

AJ and Kai: Rumba to ‘Show Me Heaven’ by Maria McKee and Quickstep to ‘Sing, Sing, Sing’ by Benny Goodman

Rose and Giovanni: Argentine Tango to ‘A Evaristo Carriego’ by Eduardo Rovira and Waltz to ‘How Long Will I Love You’ by Ellie Goulding

John and Johannes: Jive to ‘Higher Power’ by Coldplay and Couple’s Choice to ‘Hometown Glory’ by Adele

Rhys and Nancy: Samba to ‘It Had Better Be Tonight (Meglio Stasera)’ by Michael Bublé and Tango to ‘One Vision’ by Queen

‘Strictly Come Dancing’ 2021 continues on Saturday at 7.05pm on BBC with the final four couples battling it out for a place in the final.