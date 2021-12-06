‘Scream’ – new character posters and featurette released

A series of character posters have been released for ‘Scream‘, ahead of its arrival in cinemas on 14th January 2022.

The new posters feature the legacy and the new characters posing with the iconic Ghostface mask. Along with the posters, a new featurette has been released featuring the cast and crew discussing why Ghostface is such a scary horror icon.

Twenty-five years after a streak of brutal murders shocked the quiet town of Woodsboro, a new killer has donned the Ghostface mask and begins targeting a group of teenagers to resurrect secrets from the town’s deadly past.

Neve Campbell (“Sidney Prescott”), Courteney Cox (“Gale Weathers”) and David Arquette (“Dewey Riley”) return to their iconic roles in ‘Scream’ alongside Melissa Barrera, Kyle Gallner, Mason Gooding, Mikey Madison, Dylan Minnette, Jenna Ortega, Jack Quaid, Marley Shelton, Jasmin Savoy Brown, and Sonia Ammar.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.