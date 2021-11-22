Win ‘Arsene Wenger: Invincible’ on DVD

The definitive portrait of one of the greatest football managers of all time ‘Arsene Wenger: Invincible’ features remarkable access and previously unseen archive footage.

Directors Gabriel Clarke (‘Bobby Robson: More Than A Manager’, ‘Finding Jack Charlton’) and Christian Jeanpierre draw back the veil on a truly enigmatic figure who discusses, for the first time, the football ‘addiction’ that was both his driving force and his ‘fatal flaw’.

Shot on location in England, France and Arsène’s home village of Duttlenheim, ‘Arsene Wenger: Invincible’ is a compelling, intimate insight into a football figure like no other. .



Framed against the backdrop of Arsenal’s historic “Invincible” season of 2003-04, the first and only occasion a team has gone an entire Premier League campaign without defeat, the film sees Wenger reflect candidly on his revolutionary era at Arsenal and the emotional and personal turmoil that surrounded his controversial exit after 22 years. .



Gravitas and heavyweight authority is added by an A-list supporting cast, led by Wenger’s greatest rival from the time Sir Alex Ferguson and star players whose careers were impacted by the French coach, including Thierry Henry, Patrick Vieira, Dennis Bergkamp, Ian Wright, Emmanuel Petit and Robert Pires.

‘Arsene Wenger: Invincible’ is available on Blu-ray, DVD and Digital Download now.

