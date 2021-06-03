Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Reminiscence

Film

‘Reminiscence’ reunites Hugh Jackman and Rebecca Ferguson – watch the trailer

The action thriller will land in cinemas in August.

Published

Action thriller ‘Reminiscence’ has unveiled its trailer and it looks like a film you won’t want to miss this summer.

Reuniting ‘The Greatest Showman’ actors Hugh Jackman and Rebecca Ferguson, the film also stars Thandiwe Newton. It is written and directed by Lisa Joy (‘Westworld’)

Nick Bannister (Jackman), a private investigator of the mind, navigates the darkly alluring world of the past by helping his clients access lost memories. Living on the fringes of the sunken Miami coast, his life is forever changed when he takes on a new client, Mae (Ferguson). A simple matter of lost and found becomes a dangerous obsession. As Bannister fights to find the truth about Mae’s disappearance, he uncovers a violent conspiracy, and must ultimately answer the question: how far would you go to hold on to the ones you love?

Reminiscence
Credit: Warner Bros Pictures UK

The cast also includes Cliff Curtis (‘The Meg’), Marina de Tavira (‘Roma’), Daniel Wu (‘Warcraft’), Mojean Aria (‘See’), Brett Cullen (‘Joker’), Natalie Martinez (‘The Stand’), Angela Sarafyan (‘Westworld’) and Nico Parker (‘Dumbo’).

The film is Joy’s feature film directing debut. It is produced by Joy, Jonathan Nolan, Michael De Luca and Aaron Ryder. The executive producers are Athena Wickham, Elishia Holmes and Scott Lumpkin.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

‘Reminiscence’ will be released nationwide on 20th August 2021 by Warner Bros. Pictures.

In this article:, ,
Advertisement

You May Also Like

The Conjuring 3: The Devil Made Me Do It The Conjuring 3: The Devil Made Me Do It

Film

The Conjuring Universe: Top 10 Scary Scenes

We take a look at the best frights from the horror franchise.

7 days ago
Iron Harvest Iron Harvest

Games & Tech

‘Iron Harvest 1920+’ Introduces New Playable Faction In Operation Eagle Update

Iron Harvest takes to the skies.

7 days ago
Bus Simulator 21 Bus Simulator 21

Games & Tech

‘Bus Simulator 21’ Multiplayer announced In New Trailer

Set for release in September.

6 days ago
Queen Queen

Music

Queen to release ‘Greatest Hits’ in new formats to mark 50th anniversary

The classic album will be released on CD and cassette.

6 days ago
Advertisement



Copyright © 2020 Entertainment Focus

Entertainment Focus is a trading name of Piñata Media Limited (Reg no: 08435639)

Entertainment Focus uses affiliate links. By buying through the links we may receive a commission for the sale. This has no effect on the price for you