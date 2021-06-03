‘Reminiscence’ reunites Hugh Jackman and Rebecca Ferguson – watch the trailer

Action thriller ‘Reminiscence’ has unveiled its trailer and it looks like a film you won’t want to miss this summer.

Reuniting ‘The Greatest Showman’ actors Hugh Jackman and Rebecca Ferguson, the film also stars Thandiwe Newton. It is written and directed by Lisa Joy (‘Westworld’)

Nick Bannister (Jackman), a private investigator of the mind, navigates the darkly alluring world of the past by helping his clients access lost memories. Living on the fringes of the sunken Miami coast, his life is forever changed when he takes on a new client, Mae (Ferguson). A simple matter of lost and found becomes a dangerous obsession. As Bannister fights to find the truth about Mae’s disappearance, he uncovers a violent conspiracy, and must ultimately answer the question: how far would you go to hold on to the ones you love?

Credit: Warner Bros Pictures UK

The cast also includes Cliff Curtis (‘The Meg’), Marina de Tavira (‘Roma’), Daniel Wu (‘Warcraft’), Mojean Aria (‘See’), Brett Cullen (‘Joker’), Natalie Martinez (‘The Stand’), Angela Sarafyan (‘Westworld’) and Nico Parker (‘Dumbo’).

The film is Joy’s feature film directing debut. It is produced by Joy, Jonathan Nolan, Michael De Luca and Aaron Ryder. The executive producers are Athena Wickham, Elishia Holmes and Scott Lumpkin.

‘Reminiscence’ will be released nationwide on 20th August 2021 by Warner Bros. Pictures.