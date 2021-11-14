‘Pet Simulator X’ Alien Update Now Live On Roblox

The new Alien Update has now touched down in Pet Simulator X on the Roblox platform. The latest update includes two new areas, a new giant chest, new eggs, the alien lab and of course lots of new pets to collect.

The new areas are the Alien Lab and the Alien Forest. Both areas are dark and mysterious with a really bright neon contrast. I appreciate that probably doesn’t make sense so check out the pics below and you’ll hopefully get what I mean! Preston also pointed out that these areas were crafted freehand rather than using the usual set of tools. Credit: Big Games / Roblox

The new chest is available in the Alien Forest area and you are able to unlock a teleport to jump straight to it.

There are a total of 18 new pets which include three new exclusives and two brand new mythical pets. These pets can be obtained through one of the three new eggs. The Alien, Martian and Planet eggs are all now available including their gold variants.

Other changes include:

