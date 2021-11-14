Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Games & Tech

‘Pet Simulator X’ Alien Update Now Live On Roblox

Have your own close encounter on Roblox now!

Published

Pet Simulator X
Credit: Big Games / Roblox

The new Alien Update has now touched down in Pet Simulator X on the Roblox platform. The latest update includes two new areas, a new giant chest, new eggs, the alien lab and of course lots of new pets to collect.

The new areas are the Alien Lab and the Alien Forest. Both areas are dark and mysterious with a really bright neon contrast. I appreciate that probably doesn’t make sense so check out the pics below and you’ll hopefully get what I mean! Preston also pointed out that these areas were crafted freehand rather than using the usual set of tools.

Pet Simulator X
Credit: Big Games / Roblox

The new chest is available in the Alien Forest area and you are able to unlock a teleport to jump straight to it.

There are a total of 18 new pets which include three new exclusives and two brand new mythical pets. These pets can be obtained through one of the three new eggs. The Alien, Martian and Planet eggs are all now available including their gold variants.

Other changes include:

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
  • The Halloween Event has ended! Halloween Upgrades have been saved and carried over.
  • You can now toggle off any rarity using Auto Delete.
  • The diamond cap has been increased from 1bn to 25bn this is in anticipation of something really, really cool.
  • The lighting and skybox have been adjusted in the Tech World. Also made some other misc. visual changes.
  • Chemical + Lab eggs have been moved over to the new Alien Lab area (previously Steampunk Chest).

In this article:, ,

Advertisement

You May Also Like

Steps - What The Future Holds Tour Steps - What The Future Holds Tour

Music

Steps – ‘What The Future Holds Tour’ AO Arena Manchester live review

The pop legends brought live pop music back with a bang.

3 days ago
‘Best Wishes, Warmest Regards: The Story of Schitt’s Creek’ ‘Best Wishes, Warmest Regards: The Story of Schitt’s Creek’

Arts

Daniel & Eugene Levy – ‘Best Wishes, Warmest Regards: The Story of Schitt’s Creek’ review

The iconic sitcom gets a fitting farewell with a new book from the creators.

7 days ago
Disco Elysium Disco Elysium

Games & Tech

Looking For Some Great Games To Gift This Xmas? Skybound Games Have You Covered

Includes Ori, Disco Elysium and more.

6 days ago
Adam Lambert Adam Lambert

Music

Watch: Adam Lambert performs ‘The Show Must Go On’ on ‘The Queen Family Singalong’

Watch the incredible performance here.

7 days ago
Advertisement



Copyright © 2021 Entertainment Focus

Entertainment Focus is a trading name of Piñata Media Limited (Reg no: 08435639)

Entertainment Focus uses affiliate links. By buying through the links we may receive a commission for the sale. This has no effect on the price for you