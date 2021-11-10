Connect with us

Pet Simulator X Adds Huge Pegasus NFT Pets

An interesting experiment and a first for Roblox.

Published

Pet Simulator X
Credit: Big Games

In what I believe to be a first on the Roblox platform, Pet Simulator X creator Preston has released some very limited Huge Pegasus Pets that can be purchased as an NFT. If you’re not sure what an NFT is, NFT stands for non-fungible token and uses blockchain technology to verify the authenticity of the item. In essence, an NFT is a very limited digital item that could be very easy to replicate without the use of blockchain technology. If you want to learn more about NFTs Wikipedia has a more in-depth breakdown.

Ok lesson over. There will only be twelve of these pets available anywhere in the world and given the popularity of Pet Simulator X I’m sure these will be in high demand. Of the twelve pets, three of them are golden and there will only be one rainbow version. The owners of these pets will also be able to use the same pet in Pet Simulator X.

The pets are currently up for auction and you have six days left in order to place a bid however bids are only being taken via the WETH cryptocurrency. I won’t go into what WETH is here and recommend you visit this site to learn more.

Given just how rare these items are it’s no surprise that they are already attracting some pretty hefty prices. At the time of writing the highest bid for a standard bid is around $115, the Golden at $272 and the Rainbow an eye-watering $483 and this is with almost a full week to go.

If you are interested in bidding for one of these items head over to the official OpenSea auction site.

