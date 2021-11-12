Connect with us

Maluma

Music

Watch: Maluma debuts new single ‘Mama Tetema’ featuring Rayvanny

The new single comes ahead of the MTV EMA Awards.

Published

Maluma has released his new single ‘Mama Tetema’ featuring Rayvanny.

The infectious track mixes Afro-beat/Reggaeton rhythms with lyrics in Spanish and Swahili.

‘Mama Tetema’ was inspired by the popular track ‘Tetema’ (2019) by Tanzanian artist Rayvanny feat. Diamond Platnumz.  Maluma heard the song and loved it so much he decided to reach out to Rayvanny via DM on Instagram, and it worked. The two artists connected, Maluma added new lyrics in Spanish and a Reggaeton beat, and the result is this hot new fusion ‘Mama Tetema’.

The single is written by Maluma, Rayvanny and Diamond Platnumz; produced by Salmin Kasimu Maengo “S2Kizzy” and recorded by The Rude Boyz.

The track’s video, by renowned director Jessy Terrero, was filmed with Rayvanny in Africa, and Maluma in the United States.

The two artists will come together this weekend for the global premiere performance of ‘Mama Tetema’ on the MTV European Music Awards stage, set to air from Budapest, Hungary, on Sunday 14th November.

Maluma is nominated to two MTV European Music Awards “Best Latin” and “Best LatAm-Central Act”. Other recent nominations include: three American Music Awards categories, “Favorite Male Artist”, “Favorite Latin Album” and “Favorite Latin Song”; a People’s Choice Awards nomination for “The Latin Artist of 2021” and two Latin GRAMMY nominations for “Song of the Year” for “HAWÁI” and “Best Urban Fusion/Performance” for “HAWÁI” alongside The Weeknd. 

