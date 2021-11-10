Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Placebo

Music

Placebo announce new album ‘never Let Me Go’ and 2022 UK and Ireland tour

The band is back with a bang.

Published

Placebo has announced that they will release new album ‘Never Let Me Go’ on 25th March 2022.

The band’s first album in nine years, and the follow-up to ‘Loud Like Love’, ‘Never Let Me Go’ features the new single ‘Surrounded by Spies’, which is out now. The album will also feature ‘Beautiful James’, the song that was released back in September.

About ‘Surrounded by Spies’ Brian Molko comments:

“I began writing the lyrics when I discovered my neighbours were spying on me on behalf of parties with a nefarious agenda. I then began to ponder the countless ways in which our privacy has been eroded and stolen since the introduction of worldwide CCTV cameras that now employ racist facial recognition technologies; the rise of the internet and the cellphone, which has turned practically every user into a paparazzo and spectators in their own lives, and how we have mostly all offered up personal information to enormous multinationals whose sole intent is to exploit us.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

I used the cut-up technique invented by William S Burroughs and popularized in modern song by David Bowie. It’s a true story told through a lens of paranoia, complete disgust for modern society’s values and the deification of surveillance capitalism. The narrator is at the end of their tether, hopeless and afraid, completely at odds with our newfound progress and the god of money.”

The ‘Never Let Me Go’ album track listing is:

  1. Forever Chemicals
  2. Beautiful James
  3. Hugz
  4. Happy Birthday In The Sky
  5. The Prodigal
  6. Surrounded By Spies
  7. Try Better Next Time
  8. Sad White Reggae
  9. Twin Demons
  10. Chemtrails
  11. This Is What You Wanted
  12. Went Missing
  13. Fix Yourself

The release of the album will be supported by a 2022 headline UK and Ireland tour, which kicks off in Portsmouth on 18th November. The full dates are:

November

Fri 18 – Portsmouth – Guildhall
Sat 19 – Brighton – Brighton Centre
Mon 21 – Liverpool – Eventim Olympia
Tue 22 – Manchester – O2 Victoria Warehouse
Thu 24 – Cardiff – Motorpoint Arena
Sat 26 – London – O2 Brixton Academy
Sun 27 – London – O2 Brixton Academy
Tue 29 – Leicester – De Montford Hall
Wed 30 – Leeds – O2 Academy Leeds

December

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Fri 2 – Newcastle – O2 City Hall
Sat 3 – Glasgow – O2 Academy Glasgow
Mon 5 – Dublin – 3 Arena
Wed 7 – Cambridge – Corn Exchange
Thu 8 – Birmingham – O2 Academy 1

In this article:

Advertisement

You May Also Like

Steps - What The Future Holds Tour Steps - What The Future Holds Tour

Music

Steps – ‘What The Future Holds Tour’ AO Arena Manchester live review

The pop legends brought live pop music back with a bang.

2 days ago
Adam & Katya Adam & Katya

TV

Adam Peaty is the sixth celebrity to leave ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ 2021

The Olympian has left the ballroom.

6 days ago
‘Best Wishes, Warmest Regards: The Story of Schitt’s Creek’ ‘Best Wishes, Warmest Regards: The Story of Schitt’s Creek’

Arts

Daniel & Eugene Levy – ‘Best Wishes, Warmest Regards: The Story of Schitt’s Creek’ review

The iconic sitcom gets a fitting farewell with a new book from the creators.

6 days ago
Adam Lambert Adam Lambert

Music

Watch: Adam Lambert performs ‘The Show Must Go On’ on ‘The Queen Family Singalong’

Watch the incredible performance here.

5 days ago
Advertisement



Copyright © 2021 Entertainment Focus

Entertainment Focus is a trading name of Piñata Media Limited (Reg no: 08435639)

Entertainment Focus uses affiliate links. By buying through the links we may receive a commission for the sale. This has no effect on the price for you