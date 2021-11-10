Placebo announce new album ‘never Let Me Go’ and 2022 UK and Ireland tour

Placebo has announced that they will release new album ‘Never Let Me Go’ on 25th March 2022.

The band’s first album in nine years, and the follow-up to ‘Loud Like Love’, ‘Never Let Me Go’ features the new single ‘Surrounded by Spies’, which is out now. The album will also feature ‘Beautiful James’, the song that was released back in September.

About ‘Surrounded by Spies’ Brian Molko comments:

“I began writing the lyrics when I discovered my neighbours were spying on me on behalf of parties with a nefarious agenda. I then began to ponder the countless ways in which our privacy has been eroded and stolen since the introduction of worldwide CCTV cameras that now employ racist facial recognition technologies; the rise of the internet and the cellphone, which has turned practically every user into a paparazzo and spectators in their own lives, and how we have mostly all offered up personal information to enormous multinationals whose sole intent is to exploit us.

I used the cut-up technique invented by William S Burroughs and popularized in modern song by David Bowie. It’s a true story told through a lens of paranoia, complete disgust for modern society’s values and the deification of surveillance capitalism. The narrator is at the end of their tether, hopeless and afraid, completely at odds with our newfound progress and the god of money.”

The ‘Never Let Me Go’ album track listing is:

Forever Chemicals Beautiful James Hugz Happy Birthday In The Sky The Prodigal Surrounded By Spies Try Better Next Time Sad White Reggae Twin Demons Chemtrails This Is What You Wanted Went Missing Fix Yourself

The release of the album will be supported by a 2022 headline UK and Ireland tour, which kicks off in Portsmouth on 18th November. The full dates are:

November

Fri 18 – Portsmouth – Guildhall

Sat 19 – Brighton – Brighton Centre

Mon 21 – Liverpool – Eventim Olympia

Tue 22 – Manchester – O2 Victoria Warehouse

Thu 24 – Cardiff – Motorpoint Arena

Sat 26 – London – O2 Brixton Academy

Sun 27 – London – O2 Brixton Academy

Tue 29 – Leicester – De Montford Hall

Wed 30 – Leeds – O2 Academy Leeds

December

Fri 2 – Newcastle – O2 City Hall

Sat 3 – Glasgow – O2 Academy Glasgow

Mon 5 – Dublin – 3 Arena

Wed 7 – Cambridge – Corn Exchange

Thu 8 – Birmingham – O2 Academy 1