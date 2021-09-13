Luke Combs, Darius Rucker and Miranda Lambert to headline C2C: Country to Country 2022

C2C: Country to Country has announced that Luke Combs, Darius Rucker and Miranda Lambert will headline the festival in 2022.

Taking place from Friday 11th to Sunday 13th March 2022, the festival will take place at The O2 London, 3Arena Dublin and The SSE Hydro, Glasgow. Combs and Rucker had been due to headline the festival in 2020 but it was postponed due to the pandemic and then again in 2021 but that was also postponed.

Other performers returning to C2C include Kip Moore, Brett Young, Ashley McBryde, Russell Dickerson and Runaway June. Artists performing for the first time at the festival include Scotty McCreery, Flatland Cavalry and Hailey Whitters.

For the very first time, international series Introducing Nashville will see artists take to the mainstage together for an acoustic set sharing stories behind their tracks. The line-up is yet to be announced.



The C2C Spotlight Stage will also be back in London and Glasgow featuring Tenille Townes and Callista Clark. More artists will be announced soon.



Chris York, C2C Festival Co-Founder commented: “C2C Festival 2022 will continue to build on the massive success and impact of Country to Country in the U.K. and Ireland. We look forward to welcoming back all our passionate country fans in March 2022 once again. We would like to thank our partners at BBC Radio 2 and The Country Music Association and as ever, thank you for your support.”



“C2C is a pillar in Country Music, not just to U.K. fans, but to the artist and industry community here in Nashville as well,” says Sarah Trahern, CMA Chief Executive Officer. “With the loss of the 2020 and 2021 shows, CMA is especially excited to be partnering with C2C again this year. As Country Music continues to grow through touring and streaming in the U.K., it is tentpole events like C2C that act as catalysts for the genre and help carry Country Music forward.”



The legendary Bob Harris OBE also said: “I am so proud to be part of the C2C family and have watched the festival grow to become one of the most important and iconic events in the global Country Music calendar. I can’t wait to listen to the best music in the world, enjoy the fantastic atmosphere of the main auditorium, catch the excitement of the pop-up stages and meet the incredible Country fans that make C2C so special.”



Tickets go on general sale at 10am on Friday 17th September.