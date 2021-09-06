EF Country Podcast Episode 100: Looking back as we hit 100 episodes

It’s a big milestone for the EF Country Podcast today as we hit 100 episodes.

Rather than the usual single focus, Pip and Laura decided to look back over the last 100 episodes and discuss how the Country music genre has changed. They share their thoughts on the biggest surprises in the genre, the artists they feel have really broken through and discuss their favourite new discoveries.

Thanks to every single person who has listened for your support.

