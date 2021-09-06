Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

EF Country

EF Country Podcast Episode 100: Looking back as we hit 100 episodes

Pip and Laura look at how the genre has changed over the course of making the podcast.

Published

Thomas Rhett
Credit: The Valory Music Co.

It’s a big milestone for the EF Country Podcast today as we hit 100 episodes.

Rather than the usual single focus, Pip and Laura decided to look back over the last 100 episodes and discuss how the Country music genre has changed. They share their thoughts on the biggest surprises in the genre, the artists they feel have really broken through and discuss their favourite new discoveries.

Thanks to every single person who has listened for your support.

Choose your platform below and don’t forget to subscribe so you don’t miss any new episodes…

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Apple Music

Listen to Episode 100 now

Podomatic

Spotify

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:

Advertisement

You May Also Like

Motherly Motherly

Film

Our Top 25 films of Arrow Video FrightFest 2021

We pick our favourites from this year's festival.

6 days ago
Slapface Slapface

Film

Arrow Video FrightFest 2021: ‘Slapface’ review

A young boy befriends a monster as he copes with the loss of his parents.

7 days ago
The Found Footage Phenomenon The Found Footage Phenomenon

Film

Arrow Video FrightFest 2021: ‘The Found Footage Phenomenon’ review

This fascinating documentary explores how the sub-genre changed horror.

7 days ago
Ultrasound Ultrasound

Film

Arrow Video FrightFest 2021: ‘Ultrasound’ review

A man stumbles into an unusual situation that sets off a mind-bender of a story.

7 days ago
Advertisement



Copyright © 2021 Entertainment Focus

Entertainment Focus is a trading name of Piñata Media Limited (Reg no: 08435639)

Entertainment Focus uses affiliate links. By buying through the links we may receive a commission for the sale. This has no effect on the price for you