Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Arts

Join sitcom actor Robert Gillespie for a live online book launch!

Brand new memoirs cover his best-known comedy and film roles.

Published

Robert Gillespie
Credit: Paul Warrington

Join Robert Gillespie on Wednesday 6th October as he launches his new book ‘Are You Going to Do That Little Jump? The Adventure Continues’. The veteran actor will be discussing his memoirs, reacting to clips from career highlights in comedy and taking questions from audience members. The event is free to join on Zoom (Meeting ID: 889 9108 6190 Passcode: 275259) and takes place from 7pm to 7:45pm UK time. There’s no need to register, but if you wish to ask Robert a question during the Q&A then head over to the registration form.

The book will soon be available for pre-order – watch this space!

In 2017, Robert Gillespie launched the first part of his memoirs, ‘Are You Going to Do That Little Jump?’, which recounted his long career in the theatre. But Gillespie is best-known for his many appearances in Britain’s best-loved sitcoms from the golden age. From Dad’s Army to Rising Damp, Up Pompeii and The Good Life and plenty more, Gillespie was a well-known face on television, until the lead role in his own sitcom, ‘Keep it in the Family’, took him to the height of his fame in the early 1980s. That first book left readers with the promise of more stories to tell, as legendary writer David Croft was about to bring Robert into the sitcom world that would make him a household name…

Now you can hear first-hand where the story picks up. Join us on 6th October for a fun event as Robert Gillespie looks back over his long and illustrious career, and provides some actor’s reminiscences of what it was like making the shows that remain much-loved and part of the British psyche to this day!

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

See a clip of Robert in ‘Keep it in the Family’ below:

In this article:, ,

Advertisement

You May Also Like

Steps Steps

Music

Steps – ‘What The Future Holds Pt. 2’ review

The mighty legends are back to save pop (again!)

3 days ago
Adam Lambert Adam Lambert

Music

Adam Lambert to live stream show from Las Vegas in October

Find out how you can get tickets.

5 days ago
Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings

Film

‘Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings’ review

Marvel's latest hero joins the MCU in this entertaining action-adventure.

6 days ago
Boy Meets Boy Boy Meets Boy

Competitions

Win ‘Boy Meets Boy’ on DVD

We've got 2 copies on DVD to give away.

6 days ago
Advertisement



Copyright © 2021 Entertainment Focus

Entertainment Focus is a trading name of Piñata Media Limited (Reg no: 08435639)

Entertainment Focus uses affiliate links. By buying through the links we may receive a commission for the sale. This has no effect on the price for you