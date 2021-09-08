Stereophonics announce new album ‘Oochya!’ and arena tour

Sterephonics will release new album ‘Oochya!’ on 4th March 2022 via Stylus Records through Ignition Records Ltd.

The first track to be released from the album is ‘Hanging On Your Hinges’, which arrives as the band celebrates their 25th anniversary. ‘Hanging On Your Hinges’ is an optimistic yet defiant howl as the band get back to doing what they do best.

Kelly Jones says: “‘Hanging On Your Hinges’ was influenced by my love of early ZZ Top and darker stuff like Masters of Reality and maybe some Iggy Pop too and probably nods back to ‘Bartender & The Thief’. It’s the song on this album that says ‘Oochya!’ more than anything else, so it’s something we wanted the fans to hear first. Having done some really emotionally lead and introspective songs on the last album (‘Kind’), we decided to come back with a bang this time, give the fans something to get a little loose to. The album title (‘Oochya!’) was always a saying me and the band used in the studio to mean “let’s have it”, a blast of energy and optimism and that’s what we wanted to get across with ‘Hinges’.”

‘Oochya!’ follows Stereophonics’ previous album ‘Kind’, which went to Number One in the UK album charts in 2019, outselling nearest competitor Kanye West by over 10,000 copies. It became the band’s 7th UK Number One album in the process.

The release of ‘Oochya!’ will also see the Welsh rockers return to the road for what’s sure to be another eagerly anticipated sold out UK Arena tour. Kicking off at Manchester Arena on 18th March 2022, the 11 date tour reaches The O2 London on 1st April and culminates at The Birmingham Resorts World Arena on 2nd April.

Stereophonics also return to Wales for a very special show ‘We’ll Keep A Welcome’ on Saturday 18th December 2021, as they headline the Cardiff Principality Stadium with very special guests Tom Jones and Catfish and the Bottlemen.

Credit: Stylus Records / Ignition Records Ltd

‘Oochya!’ Tracklisting –

1. Hanging On Your Hinges

2. Forever

3. When You See it

4. Do Ya Feel My Love?

5. Right Place Right Time

6. Close Enough To Drive Home

7. Leave The Light On

8. Running Round My Brain

9. Every Dog Has Its Day

10. You’re My Soul

11. All I Have Is You

12. Made A Mess Of Me

13. Seen That Look Before

14. Don’t Know What Ya Got

15. Jack In A Box

All songs written by Kelly Jones. ‘Oochya!’ was produced by Kelly Jones with Jim Lowe and George Drakoulias and recorded at The Distillery, Wiltshire.

Stereophonics play the following live shows:

2021

Sat 18 Dec Cardiff Principality Stadium

(w. very special guests Tom Jones and Catfish and the Bottlemen)

2022

Fri 18 Mar Manchester AO Arena

Sun 20 Mar Aberdeen P&J Live

Mon 21 Mar Glasgow The SSE Hydro

Wed 23 Mar Leeds First Direct Arena

Thu 24 Mar Newcastle Utilita Arena

Sat 26 Mar Brighton Centre

Sun 27 Mar Bournemouth IC

Tue 29 Mar Liverpool M&S Bank Arena

Wed 30 Mar Nottingham Motorpoint Arena

Fri 01 Apr London The O2

Sat 02 Apr Birmingham Resorts World Arena

Tickets on sale Friday 10th September from 9am BST at https://stereophonics.com/tour/