Candi Carpenter to perform two headline shows in the UK this week

Following her performance at the British Country Music Festival over the weekend, Candi Carpenter is gearing up for two headline performances in the UK this week.

Tomorrow (7th September) she will perform at London’s Green Note and on Saturday she’ll be appearing at The Folklore Rooms in Brighton.

Carpenter has been working hard on her craft since the age of 14 when she swapped high school for the stage, performing in Nashville’s Lower Broadway bars. In 2019 she made her debut at the Grand Ole Opry and later that year she returned to perform ‘Little Sparrow’ on the BBC’s ‘Dolly Parton: 50 Years at The Grand Ole Opry’.

Dolly has been quoted as saying, “Candi Carpenter is one of the greatest singer/songwriters I’ve ever heard, bar none. I became a fan when I heard some demos and said, ‘That girl’s a star. I think you’ll agree.’”

Carpenter released her debut EP ‘When The Asteroid Comes in April of this year. It was produced by Grammy Award winner, Brandi Carlile, who also contributed background vocals to the project.

Carpenter’s side project, Church of Roswell, also released an EP in 2021 and made their overseas debut virtually during Americanafest UK.