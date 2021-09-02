Connect with us

Arrow Video FrightFest 2021 interview: the cast and crew of ‘Evie’ discuss the supernatural British film

We caught up with directors and stars on the red carpet.

Holli Dempsey
Credit: Entertainment Focus

On Sunday the cast and crew of new British supernatural horror ‘Evie‘ took to the red carpet at Arrow Video FrightFest 2021.

‘Evie’ tells the story of estranged siblings Evie (Holli Dempsey) and Tony (Jay Taylor), who have spent most of their lives apart following a tragedy when they were children. As the two reunite, the tension between them brings up old grievances and they are forced to face the truth about their pasts.

I spoke to co-directors Dominic Brunt and Jamie Lundy, along with cast members Holli Dempsey, Jay Taylor and Michael Smiley (and as always my interview with Michael was as random and bizarre as you’d expect taking many a tangent).

You can watch all of the interviews below…

Dominic Brunt

Jamie Lundy

Holli Dempsey

Jay Taylor

Michael Smiley

