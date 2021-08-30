Win ‘What’s Eating Gilbert Grape?’ on Blu-ray

Available for the first time ever on Blu-ray, ‘What’s Eating Gilbert Grape?’ was directed by Lasse Hallström and stars Johnny Depp, Leonardo DiCaprio and Juliette Lewis. Co-stars include Mary Steenburgen, John C. Reilly and Crispin Glover.
19-year-old Leonardo DiCaprio received nominations for Best Actor in a Supporting Role, at the Academy Awards and Golden Globes. It was the first time he was ever nominated at the Oscars.
In a backwater Iowa Town, Gilbert (Johnny Depp) struggles to take care of his mentally disabled brother, Arnie (Leonardo DiCaprio), and provide for the rest of the family. But after falling for the stranded Becky (Juliette Lewis), Gilbert discovers exciting new possibilities for his life.
‘What’s Eating Gilbert Grape?’ is available on Blu-ray now courtesy of Fabulous Films.
To celebrate the release we’ve got 2 copies of the film on Blu-ray to give away. Enter below for a chance to win… a Rafflecopter giveaway
This competition closes at 23:59 GMT on Sunday 5th September 2021.
Please note that due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, prizes will take longer than normal to be sent out.
Terms & Conditions
- The competition is open to all UK residents over the age of 15.
- Winners will be selected at random.
- By entering into the competition all entrants agree to be bound by the terms and conditions.
- Entertainment Focus does not allow collective or proxy entries.
- Entertainment Focus reserves the right to change or withdraw this competition without notice.
- Entertainment Focus will not pass your details to any third parties and they will be used solely for communication regarding this competition.
- Winners will be notified via email or social media and prizes must be claimed within 5 working days.
- The supplier may change the prize offered without warning.
- There is no cash or other alternative to the prize stated and the prize is not transferable. No part or parts of the prize may be substituted for other benefits, items or additions.
- Entertainment Focus’ decision is final – no correspondence will be entered into.