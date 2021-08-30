Win ‘What’s Eating Gilbert Grape?’ on Blu-ray

Available for the first time ever on Blu-ray, ‘What’s Eating Gilbert Grape?’ was directed by Lasse Hallström and stars Johnny Depp, Leonardo DiCaprio and Juliette Lewis. Co-stars include Mary Steenburgen, John C. Reilly and Crispin Glover.

19-year-old Leonardo DiCaprio received nominations for Best Actor in a Supporting Role, at the Academy Awards and Golden Globes. It was the first time he was ever nominated at the Oscars.

In a backwater Iowa Town, Gilbert (Johnny Depp) struggles to take care of his mentally disabled brother, Arnie (Leonardo DiCaprio), and provide for the rest of the family. But after falling for the stranded Becky (Juliette Lewis), Gilbert discovers exciting new possibilities for his life.

‘What’s Eating Gilbert Grape?’ is available on Blu-ray now courtesy of Fabulous Films.

