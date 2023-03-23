‘The Invisible Man – The Complete Series’ Blu-ray review

The short-lived American television science-fiction series ‘The Invisible Man’ lived for only one extended pilot episode and a full season in 1975. Now, the pilot plus all twelve episodes have been assembled together and given the Blu-ray treatment by Fabulous Films.

David McCallum plays the lead role. The much-loved blond-haired Scottish actor was already a familiar face to viewers in the US thanks to his breakout role as Illya Kuryakin in the espionage spoof ‘The Man from UNCLE’ in the 1960s. The evergreen and eternally youthful-looking heartthrob would go on to appear in the cult British classic ‘Sapphire and Steel’ and for many years he played Dr Ducky Mallard in ‘NCIS’.

Credit: Fabulous Films

Back in 1975, McCallum starred as scientist David Westin in ‘The Invisible Man’. This adaptation is only tenuously related to the late Victorian novel by HG Wells. Instead, Westin and his wife Kate (the late Melinda O Fee) work on teleportation in a research laboratory for the shady Klae Corporation. The pilot episode deals with the Westins’ discovery that their experiments can produce invisibility. After Westin tries it out on himself, he realises that the serum they have developed to reverse the effects of invisibility is imperfect. But when he finds out that the Klae Corporation want to hand over his research to the military, he destroys his work, hoping to discover in future some way to reverse his invisibility. The resulting series (which is rarely as strong or as satisfying as the pilot episode) finds Westin once again working for the Klae Corporation but undertaking espionage missions on behalf of the FBI, using his invisibility to infiltrate secret organisations, bring back intelligence and ensure the baddies face justice.

McCallum plays the lead role to perfection, and given that he spends a lot of screen time without a face, he is able to convey a lot with his voice alone. The original idea of using invisibility for espionage purposes is an intriguing one, but it rapidly becomes clear in the fairly repetitive episodes that it is limited in its scope. It is unsurprising that ‘The Invisible Man’ never became a long-running series. The pilot episode and the twelve episodes we are left with are not without their merits, but the main draw is that they are a curiosity. ‘The Invisible Man’ is fondly remembered by many, decades after its fleeting moment in the schedules. Certainly, fans of the charismatic David McCallum will not be disappointed as he carries the show brilliantly.

Credit: Fabulous Films

Unsurprisingly for television approaching half a century in age, ‘The Invisible Man’ looked rather dated now. What is especially jarring is that the science-fiction elements, which were its selling-point at the time, are shot on videotape whereas the rest of the footage is on film stock. On smaller television sets, the joins may not have been noticeable. Now, especially on high-definition Blu-ray, the difference between the two visual media is jarring, and every time the series flips to video, it signals that a special effect is coming up. Dangling wires are often in evidence, as are lingering shots on telephone receivers lifting themselves that no longer impress. The conceit that Westin wears a mask that precisely fits his skin is a plot device one simply has to not think too hard about. Another aspect that dates it is that, as with a lot of television of the era, Westin makes all of the decisions for himself and always drives the plot. Melinda O Fee is seldom given the chance to shine as his wife Kate. Rather, her role is to act surprised or impressed by her husband’s ingenuity.

Despite those reservations, ‘The Invisible Man’ is for the most part a lot of fun and very entertaining. The first episode of the series following the pilot, ‘The Klae Resource’, sees the Westins heading to Las Vegas to uncover the unethical dealings of rogues who have kidnapped a well-known entrepreneur and are attempting to pass themselves off as him. The gambling hall studio sets are rather impressive. The episode ‘The Fine Art of Diplomacy’ features some great slapstick comedy as Kate drugs the villain, brilliantly played by Ross Martin, whilst her invisible husband walks him into another room, hoping that nobody will notice he is being carried like a marionette. The episode ‘Man of Influence’ is low key, concerned with exposing a spiritualist, whereas the final episode, ‘An Attempt to Save Face’ sees the leader of the USSR crossing the Iron Curtain and travelling to the US for plastic surgery, little realising that he holds a traitor within his team. Although episodes vary from high to low stakes, they tread over a lot of the same ground, with Westin using his invisibility for espionage and facing the same risks (if he bleeds, his blood is visible) each time. ‘The Invisible Man’ is a fun series, but the difficulty of sustaining a limited premise quickly shows, and it’s probably for the best that the show only lasted for one year.

The creative talent behind ‘The Invisible Man’, Steve Bochco, would go on to develop much-loved series including ‘Hill Street Blues’, ‘LA Law’, ‘NYPD Blue’ and the groundbreaking ‘Murder One’, winning many Emmy awards during his celebrated career. Star David McCallum would go on to appear in many more successful shows. The theme tune was written by notable composer Henry Mancini (‘The Pink Panther’). Among these considerable talents’ impressive CVs, ‘The Invisible Man’ nestles as a diverting curiosity. The new Blu-ray release will be sure to find an audience among aficionados of cult 1970s television drama and the household names who made the show.

Credit: Fabulous Films

Cast: David McCallum, Melinda O Fee, Craig Stevens, Paul Kent, William Prince Director: Alan J. Levi Writer: Steve Bochco Certificate: 12 Running time: 653 mins Release by: Fabulous Films Release date: March 27th 2023 Buy ‘The Invisible Man’