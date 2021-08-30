Win ‘Snowpiercer Season One’ on DVD

Earth has frozen over and the remaining inhabitants are confined to a single train circling the globe, struggling to coexist amid the delicate balance on board in the first season of ‘Snowpiercer’ available to buy on DVD and on Digital Download now courtesy of ITV Studios.

Based on the iconic graphic novel and the 2013 film adaption by Oscar® -winning director Boon Joon-ho (Parasite), ‘Snowpiercer’ stars Jennifer Connelly (A Beautiful Mind, Requiem For a Dream), Daveed Diggs (Hamilton, TV’s Black-ish) and Mickey Sumner (Frances Ha).

Seven years after the world has become an uninhabitable frozen wasteland, the survivors of humanity reside in a gigantic 1,001 car train that circles the globe in perpetual motion. While life aboard Snowpiercer is preferable to the icy apocalypse outside, class inequality is rife, and though some live in luxury, others must endure constant hardships to stay alive.

The story expands upon what has gone before to deliver a timely examination of social and environmental issues that are not so far-flung from today’s world.

