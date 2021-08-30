Connect with us

Win ‘Snowpiercer Season One’ on DVD

The first season of the hit series could be yours.

Published

Snowpiercer
Credit: ITV Studios

Earth has frozen over and the remaining inhabitants are confined to a single train circling the globe, struggling to coexist amid the delicate balance on board in the first season of ‘Snowpiercer’ available to buy on DVD and on Digital Download now courtesy of ITV Studios. 

Based on the iconic graphic novel and the 2013 film adaption by Oscar® -winning director Boon Joon-ho (Parasite), ‘Snowpiercer’ stars Jennifer Connelly (A Beautiful Mind, Requiem For a Dream), Daveed Diggs (Hamilton, TV’s Black-ish) and Mickey Sumner (Frances Ha). 

Seven years after the world has become an uninhabitable frozen wasteland, the survivors of humanity reside in a gigantic 1,001 car train that circles the globe in perpetual motion. While life aboard Snowpiercer is preferable to the icy apocalypse outside, class inequality is rife, and though some live in luxury, others must endure constant hardships to stay alive. 

The story expands upon what has gone before to deliver a timely examination of social and environmental issues that are not so far-flung from today’s world. 

To celebrate the release, we’ve got 2 copies on DVD to give away. Enter below for a chance to win… a Rafflecopter giveaway

This competition closes at 23:59 GMT on Sunday 5th September 2021.

Please note that due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, prizes will take longer than normal to be sent out.

Terms & Conditions

  1. The competition is open to all UK residents over the age of 15.
  2. Winners will be selected at random.
  3. By entering into the competition all entrants agree to be bound by the terms and conditions.
  4. Entertainment Focus does not allow collective or proxy entries.
  5. Entertainment Focus reserves the right to change or withdraw this competition without notice.
  6. Entertainment Focus will not pass your details to any third parties and they will be used solely for communication regarding this competition.
  7. Winners will be notified via email or social media and prizes must be claimed within 5 working days.
  8. The supplier may change the prize offered without warning.
  9. There is no cash or other alternative to the prize stated and the prize is not transferable. No part or parts of the prize may be substituted for other benefits, items or additions.
  10. Entertainment Focus’ decision is final – no correspondence will be entered into.

