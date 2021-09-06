Win ‘Boy Meets Boy’ on DVD

‘Before Sunrise’ meets ‘Weekend’ on the streets of Berlin when handsome young Harry (Matthew J. Morrison), exhausted from partying for 48 hours straight at a sweaty nightclub, crosses paths with cute dancer Johannes (Alexis Koutsoulis).
With 15 hours to kill before his flight home, Harry takes up Johannes’ offer to take a wander through this thrumming city.
Before long, a simple meet-cute evolves into something much more, where each of these men must confront their own truths – and face their futures.
‘Boy Meets Boy’ is available to buy on Digital and DVD now via Peccadillo Pictures.
