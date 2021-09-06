Win ‘Boy Meets Boy’ on DVD

‘Before Sunrise’ meets ‘Weekend’ on the streets of Berlin when handsome young Harry (Matthew J. Morrison), exhausted from partying for 48 hours straight at a sweaty nightclub, crosses paths with cute dancer Johannes (Alexis Koutsoulis).

With 15 hours to kill before his flight home, Harry takes up Johannes’ offer to take a wander through this thrumming city.

Before long, a simple meet-cute evolves into something much more, where each of these men must confront their own truths – and face their futures.

‘Boy Meets Boy’ is available to buy on Digital and DVD now via Peccadillo Pictures.

Credit: Peccadillo Pictures

To celebrate the release, we’ve got 2 copies on DVD to give away. Enter below for a chance to win… a Rafflecopter giveaway

This competition closes at 23:59 GMT on Sunday 12th September 2021.

Please note that due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, prizes will take longer than normal to be sent out.

