EF Country Podcast Episode 99: TikTok dances are sweeping Country music

Ever since Walker Hayes‘ song ‘Fancy Like’ blew up on TikTok, thanks to a dance routine devised by his daughter, it seems every Country star is trying to get in on the action.

The viral success of ‘Fancy Like’ took it all the way to number one and has seen Hayes getting attention across the globe. Now the likes of Danielle Bradbery, Thomas Rhett and Dan + Shay are hoping for a piece of Walker’s success, making simple dances integral to their new releases.

On this week’s episode of the EF Country Podcast, Pip and Laura discuss the new trend and share their thoughts on whether or not it’s likely to be a fad.

