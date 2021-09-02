Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Ryan Hurd

EF Country

Ryan Hurd sets October release for debut album ‘Pelago’

The singer-songwriter is almost ready to release his debut album.

Published

Ryan Hurd will release his debut album ‘Pelago’ on 15th October 2021 it has been announced.

The singer-songwriter, who has more than 700 million career streams worldwide, has launched new track ‘June, July, August’ to mark the news. The song is the follow-up to the recently released ‘Coast’ and ‘Chasing After You‘ featuring his wife Maren Morris.

‘Pelago’, is inspired by Hurd’s upbringing on the shores of Lake Michigan and was produced with childhood friend and long-time creative partner Aaron Eshuis, with further contributions from Jesse Frasure (Thomas Rhett, Kane Brown, Little Big Town) and Teddy Reimer.

Hurd began his career as a songwriter writing Platinum hits and number ones for the likes of Blake Shelton, Luke Bryan, Lady A and Tim McGraw.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
Ryan Hurd - Pelago
Credit: Sony Music

The track listing for ‘Pelago’ is:

1. Pass It On

2. Coast

3. Chasing After You (with Maren Morris)

4. June, July, August

5. Palm Trees in Ohio

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

6. If I Had Two Hearts

7. Tab With My Name On It

8. What Are You Drinking

9. Hell is an Island

10. The Knife or the Hatchet

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

11. I Never Said I’m Sorry

12. Every Other Memory

13. Michigan for the Winter

14. To a T

15. Diamonds or Twine

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In this article:

Advertisement

You May Also Like

Fortnite Fortnite

Games & Tech

Understanding The Weapon Colors In Fortnite

We look at the different weapon colors and their meaning.

6 days ago
Halo Infinite Halo Infinite

Games & Tech

‘Halo Infinite’ PC requirements revealed

Is your rig up to the task

7 days ago
Motherly Motherly

Film

Our Top 25 films of Arrow Video FrightFest 2021

We pick our favourites from this year's festival.

2 days ago
The Last Rite The Last Rite

Film

Arrow Video FrightFest 2021: ‘The Last Rite’ review

A medical student is tormented by a demonic entity.

5 days ago
Advertisement



Copyright © 2021 Entertainment Focus

Entertainment Focus is a trading name of Piñata Media Limited (Reg no: 08435639)

Entertainment Focus uses affiliate links. By buying through the links we may receive a commission for the sale. This has no effect on the price for you