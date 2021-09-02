Ryan Hurd sets October release for debut album ‘Pelago’

Ryan Hurd will release his debut album ‘Pelago’ on 15th October 2021 it has been announced.

The singer-songwriter, who has more than 700 million career streams worldwide, has launched new track ‘June, July, August’ to mark the news. The song is the follow-up to the recently released ‘Coast’ and ‘Chasing After You‘ featuring his wife Maren Morris.

‘Pelago’, is inspired by Hurd’s upbringing on the shores of Lake Michigan and was produced with childhood friend and long-time creative partner Aaron Eshuis, with further contributions from Jesse Frasure (Thomas Rhett, Kane Brown, Little Big Town) and Teddy Reimer.

Hurd began his career as a songwriter writing Platinum hits and number ones for the likes of Blake Shelton, Luke Bryan, Lady A and Tim McGraw.

Credit: Sony Music

The track listing for ‘Pelago’ is:

1. Pass It On

2. Coast

3. Chasing After You (with Maren Morris)

4. June, July, August

5. Palm Trees in Ohio

6. If I Had Two Hearts

7. Tab With My Name On It

8. What Are You Drinking

9. Hell is an Island

10. The Knife or the Hatchet

11. I Never Said I’m Sorry

12. Every Other Memory

13. Michigan for the Winter

14. To a T

15. Diamonds or Twine