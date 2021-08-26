Niko Moon – ‘Good Time’ album review

Niko Moon has been making waves as a songwriter for years, co-writing tracks for Zac Brown Band including ‘Beautiful Drug’, ‘Homegrown’ and ‘Loving You Easy’. He also co-produced two albums for the band – ‘Jekyll and Hyde’ and ‘Welcome Home’ – and he was part of frontman Zac Brown’s side project Sir Rosevelt. After signing a solo record deal in 2019, Moon has found success as an artist in his own right with his catchy feel-good chart-topping Platinum-selling single ‘Good Time’, which just so happens to be the title track from his debut album.

Now I should probably say at this point, if you’re not a fan of modern Country then this album is going to be for you. ‘Good Time’ gives a very good indication of what to expect from the album of the same name – good vibes, modern production and uptempo feel-good jams. Coming 18 months after the start of the pandemic, the record could easily find a willing audience as so many of us are feeling relief that things are slowly getting back to normal. The entertainment industry has really embraced the pandemic as an inspiration, meaning we’ve barely been able to escape it no matter where we look.

Moon’s aim with ‘Good Time’ is to take you away from your problems by encouraging you to get lost in his sun-soaked vibes. On that level the album most definitely works. Opener ‘No Sad Songs’ Moon spits lyrics over crunchy guitar riffs and the beat that you hear is something you’ll be very familiar with by the end of the record. If a soundtrack to your summer days is what you’re after, look no further than this album. ‘Paradise To Me’ celebrates appreciating the smaller things in life, ‘Let It Ride’ marries beats with banjos to tell the listener not to worry about the things they can’t control, and ‘Small Town State Of Mind’ uses finger snaps, beats and acoustic riffs for a celebration of small town values.

Where the album disappoints is in the lack of variety. I completely appreciate that Moon has achieved his aim with ‘Good Time’ but at times it’s hard to tell where one song ends and another begins. I’m sure some listeners won’t care but I would have liked to dig deeper into what Moon is capable of as a solo artist. I wanted to peel back the layers and learn more about who he is but this album doesn’t really let you do that. Perhaps the closest we get to something that’s not a straight up party is ‘Drunk Over You’ but the modern Country/R&B production still gives it a beat that’ll have your toe tapping.

‘Good Time’ lives up to its title and for most it’ll be a feel-good album they can put on to soundtrack the remainder of the summer. It’s certainly geared up to provide a party once Moon can get back to the UK to tour. For a debut album, it’s solid but after this point I want Moon to show us what he can really do and prove that he’s got more to him than just the ‘Good Time’ persona he displays here.

Credit: Sony Music

Track list: 1. No Sad Songs 2. Way Back 3. Paradise To Me 4. Last Call 5. Dance With Me 6. Good Time 7. Let It Ride 8. She Ain’t You 9. Small Town State of Mind 10. Good At Loving You 11. Without Sayin’ A Word 12. Drunk Over You 13. Diamond 14. It’s A Great Day To Be Alive Released by: Sony Music Release date: 27th August 2021 Buy ‘Good Time’ now