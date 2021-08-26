Xbox Games with Gold for September 2021 announced

Xbox Games with Gold for August featured a brilliant mix of free titles for Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers. Our top pick in August was Darksiders III.

The Xbox Games with Gold for September 2021 have now been announced and there’s an interesting selection on offer. On Xbox One subscribers will be able to download copies of Warhammer: Chaosbane all month. From 16th September – 15th October, Mulaka will also be available.

Players can also download Zone of the Enders HD Collection (Xbox 360) from 1st – 15th September and Samurai Shodown II (Xbox 360) from 16th-30th September.

Also, even if you own a physical copy of any of the games on offer it’s still well worth grabbing the free digital copies. You could then pass your physical copy on to a friend or trade it in as you will no longer need the disc to play.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Remember that you can still add all the games to your Xbox Live account even if you don’t own all the relevant Xbox consoles. It’s worth noting that all these games are also playable on Xbox One and Xbox Series X | S.

EF Games will bring you news of the Games with Gold titles for October 2021 towards the end of September. Let us know what you think of the selection this month via our Twitter and Facebook pages. Remember to give us a Follow or a Like while you’re there!