Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Games & Tech

Xbox Games with Gold for September 2021 announced

Including Warhammer: Chaosbane.

Published

Xbox Games with Gold Logo
Credit: Microsoft

Xbox Games with Gold for August featured a brilliant mix of free titles for Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers. Our top pick in August was Darksiders III.

The Xbox Games with Gold for September 2021 have now been announced and there’s an interesting selection on offer. On Xbox One subscribers will be able to download copies of Warhammer: Chaosbane all month. From 16th September – 15th October, Mulaka will also be available.

Players can also download Zone of the Enders HD Collection (Xbox 360) from 1st – 15th September and Samurai Shodown II (Xbox 360) from 16th-30th September.

Also, even if you own a physical copy of any of the games on offer it’s still well worth grabbing the free digital copies. You could then pass your physical copy on to a friend or trade it in as you will no longer need the disc to play.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Remember that you can still add all the games to your Xbox Live account even if you don’t own all the relevant Xbox consoles. It’s worth noting that all these games are also playable on Xbox One and Xbox Series X | S.

EF Games will bring you news of the Games with Gold titles for October 2021 towards the end of September. Let us know what you think of the selection this month via our Twitter and Facebook pages. Remember to give us a Follow or a Like while you’re there!

In this article:,

Advertisement

You May Also Like

Walter Presents: When The Dust Settles Walter Presents: When The Dust Settles

TV

Walter Presents: ‘When The Dust Settles’ to debut on Channel 4 in September

The Danish series features 8 interweaving stories.

4 days ago
Connie Smith Connie Smith

EF Country

Interview: Connie Smith on new album ‘The Cry Of The Heart’, songwriting and more

We chatted to the legendary country singer-songwriter as she released her first new album in ten years.

6 days ago
Interactive Interactive

Games & Tech

The Future of Instant Digital Interactive Entertainment

Interactive entertainment could be poised for one of its most welcome changes yet.

6 days ago
Doctor Who Terrance Dicks 1 Doctor Who Terrance Dicks 1

Arts

Terrance Dicks – ‘Doctor Who: The Essential Terrance Dicks Vol 1’ review

Five classic 'Doctor Who' novelisations are published in one volume.

5 days ago
Advertisement



Copyright © 2021 Entertainment Focus

Entertainment Focus is a trading name of Piñata Media Limited (Reg no: 08435639)

Entertainment Focus uses affiliate links. By buying through the links we may receive a commission for the sale. This has no effect on the price for you